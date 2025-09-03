Sports
The world's best tennis players come to this NYC Italian joint during US Open
Game, set, Eat!
We load open stars on the carbohydrates for their competitions in a Tony Midtown Italian joint where they dine together at night before they try to rinse each other.
“Jannik Sinner, he loves the pasta with the Bolognese sauce,” said Gustavo Hodzic, a co-owner of the hotspot Osteria Delbianco, to the position on Tuesday, referring to 24-year-old tennis sensation from Italy.
The East 49th Street Eetcafe is so popular with Open Azen that no. 1-ranged sinner and his 22-year-old rival, no. 2 star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, appeared on the same evening on the same evening last week.
We meet each other. Was just a coincidence, Alcaraz later told reporters of the accidental meeting of the couple Thursday around 9 p.m. It's a good restaurant.
It must be. The Spaniard fell on Monday in a second time.
The US Open Victor from 2022 has since continued to the semi -final in Queens after switching off the Czech Republics of Ji Leheka, a Delbianco computing on Tuesday in straight sets.
Sinner, the title defender, will fight on Wednesday in the quarterfinals with countryman Lorenzo Musetti, who himself dined in the Osteria on Sunday.
This pasta clearly has a blow.
Players such as Andrey Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti, Leylah Fernandez and Jasmine Paolini also ate during the tournament in the restaurant.
Convenience is the key. Many tennis professionals remain in Midtown East Hotels, in the vicinity of the Eetcafe, whose cuisine is inspired by the upbringing of chef Diego Bigucci in the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy. There is also the warm Italian atmosphere of the restaurant.
“They feel very relaxed [here]. They feel at home, “said co-owner Dorjan Kalaja about the famous tennis customers of the room.
Take along for the live coverage of the mail of the US Open 2025
“They love this,” he said. “They create such a beautiful atmosphere as they are here. People love them. Now we have a personal relationship with them.”
But Sinner, from Innichen in Northern -Italy, is especially for the place.
“Sinner, he likes to cook a good Italian cook,” said Bigucci. “Simple, traditional Italian cook. The father was also a chef, also worked in the kitchen. He loves more traditional Italian food, what we do here.
“I am proud of him.”
Although the encounter between the best seed and his colleague -Tennistitan from Spain was not planned, the duo did not clash in the eatery like in front of the field, Hodzic noticed.
“The sinner came first, and then, as soon as Alcaraz came in, they start talking and so on, you know, like friends,” said the chef. “They talked, they laughed. [They had] A very good time. “
Sinner, who first started dining in Osteria Delbianco in 2020 shortly after it was opened, knows his noodles, said employees.
But he is also a fan of the veal and Sint -Jakobs shells.
On Monday, Alcaraz slept off the Gnocchi with a “small ragu and truffle” and with a side of grilled fish and roasted potatoes, Hodzic said.
In the past, the Spanish ace enjoyed the Chickendiavolo and Risotto, in addition to salmon.
He brought an enormous entourage of 11, including his father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzlez, and his coach, former world no. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, on Monday.
“Around 8:30 pm the coach of Alcaraz came in the door with two other people,” said Hodzic. “We were busy. He said to me, such as: 'Do you have a table for us? “I said,” Of course. ” I left that corner table empty when someone comes, a player. '
Now in week two of the Open, there are not many players left.
But Alcaraz and Sinner are still going strong.
So far this year the Spanish Hotshot and the Italian Big-Hitter have met at the final of the French Open, where Alcaraz won, and Wimbledon, where Sinner took the trophy.
Next could be on Sunday final in Arthur Ashe Stadium or on a plate of pasta.
