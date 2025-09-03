Sports
Former Regina Junior Hockey Coach's Day Parole has withdrawn after Facebook friendship request to Victim
A former Regina Junior Hockey coach convicted of physical and sexual abuse of a teen player in his Carehas, had his day suspended with conditional release, according to a decision published by the Parole Board of Canada.
After a trial in 2023, Justice Peter T. Bergbusch ruled that Bernard “Bernie” inappropred “Lynch and then hit a 17-year-old while he worked as an assistant coach for Regina Pats van de Western Hockey League in August 1988.
The identity of the victim is protected under a standard output ban.
Read | Parole Board of Canada decides on Bernie Lynch:
Lynch was sentenced to three years behind bars, but was released on day parole in September2024.
According to the Parole document, RCMP contacted Lynch's Parole Supervisor 26 May 2025 and said they had received a complaint from the victim of his attack. The victim showed RCMPofficers that Lynch had sent a friendship request via Facebook, says the document.
That the release of Lynch broke through, so Warrants were published the same day and the police put Lynch in custody.
Lynch, 71, would later admit to the Parole Board that he had searched Facebook on Facebook for the past six months after he was told that the victim placed potentially defamatory information about Lynch on social media.
“You shared that if a 'friend request' was sent, it was coincidental, and you did not know it was sent,” is the decision of the conditional administration.
Lynch said he did not believe that looking at the social media of the victim was a violation of his conditions and therefore did not inform his conditional supervisor. Lynch also said he was not trying to communicate with the victim, he just wanted Tosee to make all the comments about him.
The decision of the Parole Board noted that Lynch offered a different explanation for the Friendship request, including the victim on a “Mutual Friend” list of a few people where Lynch was planning to make contact and that it had been the most an unintended click.
The board did not believe Lynch's statements and emphasized inconsistencies, as Aslynch said originally that he only looked at his victim's social media three times before he had taken it six times.
Lynch has repeatedly triggered his actions and rather denied something wrong, although he now accepts responsibility for his actions.
“[That]Was with the reservation that your memory is not so good, and you don't remember much about events at the moment, but you can work on a book that extends more than 40 years, “is the decision.
Lynch thought the board tended to portray himself as a victim during the hearing. It ruled that there is no feasible release plan that could “manage [Lynch’s]Risk in the community, “if the 71-year-old insight into his offensive cycle.
Earlier violation of the circumstances
Lynch's Day Parole was previously suspended after the staff of the community -based living facility he stayed at, noted countless concerns about his behavior.
This included border problems with perpetrators and residents, making them uncomfortable, “such as sucking up their personal space, asking intrusive questions about their sexual activity and initiating conversations about male sexual organs.”
Lynch seemed possessed to help a young roommate who was not interested in his attention, notes the report, and Lynch became aggressive as soon as that roommate was moved, the documents say.
Lynch'sbehaviour continued to exist despite the fact that he was aware of the worries. As a result, his day suspended release was suspended in October 2024.
That suspension was canceled after an assessment by the Parole Board of Canada. Lynch received a reprimand instead. He resumed the Day Parole on December 9 and lived in another community -based living facility that was intended for older perpetrators.
He lived in that facility when the most recent decision of the Parole Board again aroused his daily parole.
