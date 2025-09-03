Pleasanton Preps: Major League Table Tennis back on fairgrounds this weekend

Lily Zhang of the Bay Area Blasters. (Photo thanks to MLTT)

Those among us in Pleasanton have survived the enormous weekends on the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the GoodGuys car show and the Scottish games.

Both have been late-summer staples on the stock market area and the two events take over the city almost during that weekend and turned the center of Pleasanton into a party.

Now that the big events have come and gone, I think that this weekend 5-7 September has an event that is worth seeing everyone.

Major League Table Tennis is back for opening the fair, because our Bay Area Blasters host for three other teams for the opening weekend of the MLTT season.

I wrote a story about the competition in January because they were halfway through the season. The story was published on January 7 if you wanted to go back and look at it.

This weekend our Bay Area Blasters will welcome the Florida Crocs, Texas Smash and Portland Peddlers. Each team plays the other three teams in competitions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Back to Lead The Blasters is the Olympic Olympic and Bay Area Resident Lily Zhang in the United States.

Zhang is a four -time Olympian and six -time US Womens Singles National Champion; She also claimed gold in women's team and bronze in singles during the Pan AM games of 2015.

There are 10 teams in the competition for this season.

Major League Table Tennis is Americas very first professional Ping Pong League. Founded by Tech Entrepreneur Flint Lane in 2023, the competition quickly earned rave reviews for his unique team -based format.

Each team competition has a total of 21 points for the taking. Teams deserve one point for each individual game that has won the competition. The standard match format includes five total games: two singles, one double and two more singles.

It all culminated a high-stakes in the golden game, racing to 21 points final, where every member of the five-player team rotates on every four points. The winning team gets another six points, and as can be thought, the Golden Game can turn the tide of the game.

The schedule for this weekend is:

Friday (September 5): Florida Crocs vs. Portland Paddlers, 4 p.m. Texas Smash vs. Bay Area Blasters, 7:30 PM

Saturday (September 6): Florida Crocs vs. Texas Smash, 4 p.m. Portland Paddlers vs. Bay Area Blasters, 7:30 PM

Sunday (September 7): Portland Paddlers vs. Texas Smash, 11 hours Florida Crocs vs. Bay Area Blasters, 2 p.m.

This is something that should interest us all. At a certain moment in our lives we all played ping pong that some of us still do. When I was at the university in Chico State, we had a center in a warehouse called Ping Pong Palace.

We spent many hours in the palace playing. It was really cool, it even had a small tournament with grandstands and was not a beer pong, which was another coming-of-age event when we grew due to early maturity.

I work at Harvest Park Middle School as a supervisor of the campus, and we have three tables that are packed, even while passing periods while children hurry to the tables, even play, even during the passing period of four minutes.

And some of these children are good players. I used to consider myself a fairly good player when I was younger, but I see some of these high school students playing and I am surprised.

It is a sport that we can play far into our senior years and enjoy our grandchildren.

Now you have the chance to see some of the world's best their trade in intimate institutions that are for not too much money.

If you can't make it this weekend, the MLTT is back on the Alameda County Fairgrounds 13-15 February 2026. Go for tickets or to follow the MLTT, go to www.mltt.com.

Note of the editors: Dennis Miller is a contributing sportswriter for East Bay Division of Embarcadero Media Foundation. E -Mail [email protected] to contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column.