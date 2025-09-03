



England was bundled for only 131 and beaten by seven wickets in the first one-day international in Headingley, while South Africa checked a bruising reality on the new era of the hosts of Witte Ball Cricket under Captain Harry Brook. In an abject performance, England reached 82-2 to be rejected in 24.3 overs in their first White-Ball matches since Brook began to sweep his term of office aside at the beginning of the summer. The collapse began when the captain was touched for 12 and opener Jamie Smith, the only batter that made more than 15, followed for a 48-ball 54. Jacob Bethell's tough summer went on, Will Jacks, one of the five players who played in the hundred final less than 48 hours ago, brought a catch back and Jos Buttler struggled for 15 balls. The last seven wickets fell 29 points in 7.1 overs when Spinner Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 at a pitch that didn't run and Zeeman Wian Mulder 3-33. Fast Bowler Sonny Baker was then hit for 76 runs, including 14 borders, in a brutal, seven -about introduction to international cricket -the most expensive figures of an English bowler on ODI debut. In the second, Jofra Archer Ryan Rickelton only took the ball to be assessed to have been bumped before the first slip and would still have had the left-handed LBW that England had assessed an LBW shining. Their failure to do this summarized their day. Aiden Markram hit 86 in 55 balls with England that did not succeed in making a breakthrough until he was spectacularly caught by Smith with the winning line only 11 runs away. Ironically, the crowd welcomed when Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs followed with the scores level, but Rickelton finished 31 not out and the Proteas won with a huge 29.1 Overs. The series of three games will continue in Lords on Thursday.

