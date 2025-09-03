



Football

September 2, 2025

Charlotte, NC (Theacc.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its football players of the week after striking versions in week 1. Honorees were selected by a vote from a Select Mediapanel. Quarterback Haynes King, R-Sr., QB, Georgia Tech (Longview, Texas) Only the second FBS player since 1995 who ran 140 yards, passed and scored three touchdowns in a season opener for 140 yards, who joins Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) in 2019.

His 156 hasty yards were the most due to an FBS Quarterback in weeks 0 and 1 and the 10th most by an FBS player, regardless of the position.

All three of the TouchDowns of Georgia Techs scored, including the game-winning 45-year Touchdown-Run with 67 seconds.

The yellow coats helped a total of 463 yards in attack, on average 6.8 yards each, in the victory in Colorado. Run back Isaac Brown, SO., RB, Louisville (Miami, Florida) Led all Rushers for Louisville with 126 Yards and two touchdowns on six Carry's in the seasonal victory over Eastern Kentucky.

On average 21.0 meters per carry.

Found the End Zone on a few 31-Yard and 68-Yard Touchdown runs.

Brown was the only ACC that ran back to Eclipse 100 hasty yards in week 1. Recipient and specialist Cam Ross, Grad., WR, Virginia (Newark, Delaware) Coving seven steps for 124 Yards and a touchdown in the Cavaliers wins on Coastal Carolina.

For an ACC-BEST 224 All-Purph Yards, who also returns a kick-off 100 Yards for a touchdown.

His 100-Yard Kick-backkeer is bound for the longest in Virginia program history. Offensive Lineman Luke Petitbon, R-Sr., C, Florida State (Annapolis, Maryland) All 63 Snaps started in Florida States 31-17 victory at no. 8 Alabama.

For the first time since September 2023, the Seminoles did not allow a bag.

The Seminoles ran for 230 Yards and four touchdowns, their most against a ranked opponent since 2012.

Credited with seven knockdown blocks and seven blocks that led to a first down or touchdown.

Received a task figure of 85% and 96% exercise figure against the Crimson Tide. Defensive Lineman Rueben Bain Jr., Jr., DL, Miami (Miami, Florida) Registered six tackles, 0.5 bags and his first career -under -creating in a victory at no. 6 Notre Dame.

Also recorded three Quarterback pressure.

His pocket came to the last attacking Snap of Notre Dames to win the top 10 victory of the Hurricanes.

His 12-Yard Interception Rendement set up a Miami field goal and pushed the lead to 10. Linebacker Kyle Louis, R-Jr., LB, Pitt (East Orange, New Jersey) Open the season with six tackles, three tackles-for-loss and two bags against Duquesne.

Corresponded to his single-game career-high with two bags, previously done against Clemson in 2024.

His few bags leads the ACC and is in third place Nationally after week 1.

His three tackles-for-Loss also lead the ACC and rank in fourth place nationally. Defensive back Ahmaad Moses, Sr., S, SMU (Arlington, Texas) Finished with four tackles in blacksmus-seashoping victory against East Texas A&M.

Has played an interception of 95 meters for a touchdown.

His Pick-Six is ​​bound for the fourth longest in program history. Rose Jronlou-Keawe Saguoltle, Fuge, Fr., QB, Cheriffinar (Ewalio … Only became the second real first -year student who started a season opener for the Golden Bears and joined Jared Goff in 2013.

Also became the first real first-year Quarterback who won a season opener for Cal, with Oregon State, 34-15, struck.

Completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

Complete each of his first nine fitting attempts against the beavers.

30 hasty yards added, including a 25 -meter run.

