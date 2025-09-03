



A tennis star for women was not happy with the behavior of the crowd at the US Open this year. The quarterfinals Tour of the US Open is going on Tuesday for the singles of the men and ladies. The round of 8 will take place on Wednesday, before the semi -final on Thursday and Friday. The title matches take place on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. More than 1 million fans are expected to attend the US open in the course of the two -week tournament. Advertisement The US Open is often described as the best atmosphere in tennis. Arthur Ashe Stadium, where more than 20,000 fans are located, is the largest location in sport. New Yorkers come to Flushing Meadows in Queens every year to view the best of the sport. So also, tourists from all over the world do. The atmosphere in Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium, the other large play areas of the tennis center – is usually seen as the loudest in sport. While some players realize that atmosphere – including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Ashe often mentioned their favorite location in tennis at night – Others not, feel the pressure. NEW YORK, New York – 31 augustus: Anna Kalinskaya van Rusland keert terug tegen Beatriz Haddad Maia van Brazilië tijdens de derde ronde wedstrijd van hun dameshonkslag op dag zes van de US Open in 2024 in Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center op 31 augustus 2024 in de spoelbuurt van de queense wijk in de queense wijk Borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Anna Kalinskaya, a 26-year-old tennis star for women from Russia (who is not officially recognized by the US Open), lost in the third round of the US Open on Saturday evening. Advertisement The ex-girlfriend of the No. 1 seed of men Jannik Sinner fell in the third round at number 2 seed Iga Swiatek, 7-6, 6-4,. After her loss, she cried fans at the US Open. Kalinskaya calls us open fans Kalinskaya, who on October 28, 2024 a career -high rankings of World No. 11 reached in Singles, went to her Instagram page – where she has nearly 500,000 followers – to call us open fans. She wants them to be “more beautiful” next year. “Please be more fun next time,” she wrote. Advertisement The US Open is beef then normal I went to the US Open on Sunday evening and Monday evening and saw competitions in Arthur Ashe both evenings. Fans are beef then in the past. There is less tennisiquette and more only Big-Game Sport-Crowertgy. Fans talk during the action, step out of their seats while players serve and more. You even saw two fans at the US Open who can steal things from players players. Advertisement Although there is no excuse for bad fang behavior, the most mentally tough tennis players are usually those who will experience the best success. Players such as Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula of the United States feed on the energy of the crowd. Others, such as Kalinskaya, don't seem to be fans of it. The US Open 2025 will continue on Tuesday evening, with a big match at Ashe, when no. 4 Taylor Fritz will compete against no. 7 Novak Djokovic. This story was originally reported by The spun on September 2, 2025, where it first appeared in the Tennis Section. Add the spans like a Preferred source by clicking here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/article/womens-tennis-star-not-happy-190458478.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos