A tribute to Ian Fisher – Sydney Uni Cricket

A tribute from John Rogers who played against Ian Fisher and who has good memories.

The Ian Fisher Chin.

It spoke: battle to together! And fish like a fight.

Yes, it is an old saying about famous people who protrude their chin when situations became difficult. Fishing, however, was not a flashy one, I'm going to repair you, the exercise of people who got off their chin to intimidate.

When he was stirred, fish seemed to grow from his round, in Welsh style face. Involuntary. When I saw it, I knew that my team was in trouble, to support it, his eyes would shine positively. And when something happened that he didn't like, the chin was doubled again.

I noticed it for the first time when my almighty St George team won a hat trick against Sydney 1st Grade Premierships. WO has excavated a young spinner who before he was 20 years old, had taken more wickets in Sydney degree than someone of that age had ever done before. Kerry Okeffe. The same Kerry Okeffe always said he had nightmares about bowling for Ian Fisher. Hed has a few wickets in his sleeve and would come fishing. A few balls later there are a bit over the field, the beautiful sound of the center of a cricket bat that hits a cricket ball, and very soon afterwards the sound of a cricket ball that crashed in a picket fence wide of long. In the mid-pitch, I Fisher's head would swing around, eyes A-glam, chin out, everyone striking, as if he wanted to say, “Apply it!”

A few weeks ago Paul Ryan asked on his CRIC-Connect website for opinions about the only player of Sydney quality who should have played for Australia? Ian Fisher, ID decided after a day of consideration. A few NSW captains in Warren Saunders and Siddy Carroll, plus the amazing Neil markings (from hole-in-the Heart Operation Fame), were my first thoughts. Fish had not even made the NSW side, unlike the others. But he would still have been my choice. Les Johns, champion football player, may have come close to him. Both in the middle order would have had the same toughness of Allan-border and Steve Waugh.

In my first year of Captining St George I came across Fish Captining Sydney Uni on our home country in Hurstville. I had a good day, ID scored a very rare century. As usual, both teams had a drink afterwards. Maybe I was a little cock-a-hop. Fish, I could see was dissatisfied. When Uni struck next week, Fish scored 120 to win the game. I surpassed me. That chin annoyed me all afternoon. I was less cock-ahoop that night.

Fish was an unmodent player in an era in which NSW expected superstars to come on stage as if Divine Right. Keith Miller had covered the stage and what a superstar he was as a captain. He started a run of nine Sheffield Shield titles in a row. Young superstars appeared everywhere. Oneill and Walters were perhaps the last. Then it dried up. In the late sixties, the wheels had dropped out for NSW, partly because every shiny new boy with a few points was tried. Squat, tough, serious fish, always playing in wrestling teams, never got a thought. He squatted at the fold, refused flashy drives and seemingly muscular bowlers to play around the point and square leg. Charismatic was not a word used to describe batsman fish. And few realized how deceptively fast he was in the field.

I also saw that chin at tennis. In the mid -1970s we both joined the tennis club that played on the three grass courts at the back of the noble standard at the SCG. We became part of a team with tests star Ian Craig and Frank Misson Plus the inimitable David de Carvalho. We had a great time. We played tennis together as if we were playing in the same cricket team. I was a promising junior with a lot of style. Fish, I thought it was good, but had no twist, a bad serve and no style. After playing together for five years, I moved to Perth, where I started playing tennis quite seriously and improved sufficiently to make the number 2 side for WA in National Seniors events. Most years I would travel to the national titles in Gold Coast, Newcastle. etc. A year I was surprised to meet fish. His partner Bev, he told me that a very good player had encouraged him to play competitive. So you are here to view BEV? I asked. Yes, “he answered, but I also play in the NSW No.1 team (of 4 players) in the more than 50.

Unbelieving, I went to look. His partner, I remembered that I was a real star in Junior Days, still with a beautiful Kick -Serve and Topspin on both sides. Fish was the same fish. Poor serve, no top spider, no style. Their Q'ld opponents were great, competent, fast and aggressive. I saw the qlers fishing as the one to attack. The Q'Lders lost. The best player on the field was fish. I didn't miss anything. Every serve returned. Tapped gently on his own serve, followed it, halfway through the half full, played downs and lobs and put Volleys away when needed. While he survived a barrage and sent a volley to win the point, I saw him turn around to his partner with Chin Out and eyes agleam. Exactly the same as when he hit. And he stayed in that NSW No.1 team for the next 15 years or more. In 2009 he brought his older sister Margaret. He had persuaded her to record tennis at the age of 79 after 20 years away from the competition. He quietly added that the barn played in Wimbledon in 1953. Whaaaat? She would win a world title of more than 80. Fish was full of surprises.

Graham McEeachran in WA has often told this story.

Fish supplied the Australian Old Cricket team of 1976 on its regular 4-year-old Tour. It was full of Sydney Grade and Country Cricketers of good quality, it was planned to play the Surrey County, 2nd X1 team. A recent leaching meant that the wanting of practice, test star John Edrich appeared with most of the first (provincial) team Alan Butcher, Alan Jackman, Geoff Arnold, Pat Pocock, Mickey Stewart, Younis Ahmed – all test players. Voordat de game Edrich de AOC -kleedkamer binnenkwam en zei: “Ian, we hoeven niet te gooien, zijn wij, ik bedoel, we komen alleen voor batting -praktijk, zo goed vleermuis? Fish stelde voor dat ze misschien uitgaan, kijken naar de baan en gooien, wat ze deden. Voor de slagpraktijk? De hemel werd geopend, het spel werd weggespoeld en Edrich kreeg nooit zijn slagoefening in het midden van de droogste zomer in The English history!

Our friendship started in 1963 when he played with the old Glebe club. He called me, in mourning, when his club mate Frank Misson died a year ago. Only a month ago on e -mail, I told him that I remembered that HED worked for an NZ building company called Fletchers in the 1970s. He answered: Fletchers – I completely forgot them. Was project manager at Hilton Airport near Arncliffe and then project development manager. “What he did afterwards, I have no idea. But I remember that he visited Perth to manage an NSW Sheffield Shield team when he was a choice of state. We exchanged stories about helping the Uni cricket clubs, and gradually I learned how he was in Sydney Uni.

Tear fish. Such an underrated cricket player – although not by opponents. Great tennis player. Great companion. I'll miss him.

John Rogers