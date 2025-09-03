



Pitman — The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced its field hockey weekly awards for the week that ended on 1 September. Attacking player of the week Carlee Thompson Stockton University

Senior midfielder Gibbsboro, NJ / Eastern Thompson collects the first NJAC -Offensive player of the week Honor of the 2025 season after feeding Stockton with three goals in two games. She yielded a few in a 6-1 victory over Arcadia and added another against nationally arranged Salisbury, and went to a draw for 10th place on the Ospreys All-Time-Doelrijst. Thompson closed the opening weekend with six points on five shots, four of which were on goal. Defensive player of the week Sydney White Montclair State University

Sophomore goalkeeper Oxford, NJ / Warren Hills White claims the seasons First NJAC Defensive Player of the Week Award after being in the cage for a long time against two nationally arranged opponents. She registered five Saves in a 1-0 Shutout victory at No. 12 Cortland and followed eight stops in a narrow 1-0 loss until no. 19 MIT, the only goal that came on a penalty stroke. White closed the weekend with 13 total saves and a fantastic .929 savings percentage. Rookie of the week Abigail de Young Ramapo College

First -year student Hardryston, NJ / Vernon The Young opened her collegial career in style and earned the first NJAC -smokie of the Week Honor of the 2025 campaign. She scored twice in her debut and scored Ramapos first and third goals in a 6-0 win over Manhattanville in the season opener, with both counties assisted by teammate Ana Plaia. The Young registered four shots on Doel and converted half of them to generate the profit of the Roadrunners.

