By: Victoria Kwofie The bronze medal winner of 2025 WTT in Mens Doubles, James Marfo etched his name in the Ghanaian table tennis history by winning the 2025 Homowo Table Tennis Championship in the Accra Sports Stadium on August 30. The Kidsforkids Foundation Koforidua -poster boy Marfo, who finished third in the 2022 edition, fought through a tough field before he finally lifted the Homowo trophy. He brought teammate Francis Antwi in a tense 3-2 semi-final collision before performing a commander in the final against Prince Aklea Bronze medal winner on the African Hopes Championship. Marfo wiped aklie aside with straight sets 11-7, 11-8, 11-5, who excited his loyal supporters who had traveled from Koforidua. James Marfo, in the interview after the game, thought about the trip; I feel so great. I feel so excited because the last time we played in 2022, I finished third. This time I hardly trained to win this competition. The Homowo championship is one of the biggest matches in Ghana, so I feel very happy and excited to lift this trophy. “The semi-final was tough, but sure, the final was an easy victory for me. My semi-final opponent, Francis Antwi, is my teammate, so we know each other's playing style. I had to use my experience to win that game. Would I say the final was cheap? “No. I would not say it was cheap, but I would say I used my experience. I now play more international matches and I get more exposure, so that gave me the lead. This victory is a very big and important thing for me because I have won my national championship three times, but this is the first time I have won a large competition of this size. “My ultimate dream is to represent Ghana at the highest level the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games. That is my focus. “I want to say a very big thanks to my manager, Michael Danquah, for always supporting mesding me abroad for training and competitions, providing me with my racket, rubbers and everything I need. Also a big shout for my coach, coach Bright, for believing in me. I finally thank my fans to support this way. For them. The celebration did not end in Accra. On August 31, 2025, James Marfo received a Heros Welcome in his home town of Koforidua, where he met the new traditional Juaben council, led by Daatebre Kwaku Boateng III, next to executives of his former club, the new Juaben table tennis club, veterans and young talents.

