



Week one is in the books and vibes were not ideal. The Hawkeyes provided business against Albany, but it took a very slow start and the best hasty performance in a more open in 23 years to get the job done.

Success levels that introduced week one, had achieved a fever -pack with Tim Lesters improvement in the attack in the year one that sets the table for optimism that we usually do not see when we talk about a Kirk Ferentz team that scored. Add SDSU Quarterback transfer Mark Gronowski and not only we expected points, we expected forward passes.

Enter Lucy and her football.

We have not received any points, at least not early on Saturday. And we certainly did not get ahead. On the day, Gronowski went 8/15 for 44 yards with one TD. He avoided turnover and was not fired (ok, technically he was fired, but if you looked, we all know that he was not fired and a great, Stanley-like game made to throw the ball away), but the performance was anything but inspiring. Gronowski looked rusty and overloaded with nerves.

Now he goes on the road to go to an enemy environment in Ames.

With the first road trip comes the first competition of the year where Iowa is not preferred. After not covering the mass spread of 38.5 points in week one against Albany, the Hawkeyes opened according to 2.5-point underdogs for the Iowa State Cyclons according to Fanduel Sportsbook. With an over/below set at 41.5 total points, it gives an implicit final score of Iowa State 22, Iowa 19.5.

The matchup is always a wild one, but this week will be set up as another in the series. The Hawkeyes achieved 310 meters of hasty attack in week one, most in an opener since 2002, led by first -year Xavier Williams 122 Yards – the most by a first -year student in his first game since Shonn Greene. Now that hasty attack goes to Ames, where the cyclones have given up 110 meters on the ground to the state of Kansas and only 82 meters to South Dakota.

On the other hand, the cyclones are on average nearly 247 passing yards per match and have five TDs through the air over their first two games. Iowa gave up only 134 meters through the air to Albany with a number of those who came on perfect throws with incredible catches.

The people in the desert expect a narrow points with points on a premium. That is on the same way with recent history. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have combined to score more than 40 points in El Assico only once in the last six meetings. The average victory margin in that period has been just over five points. Certainly, this does not come down to sales and special teams, right?

Here is an early view of the details for Iowas Week One Matchup with the cyclones:

Date: Saturday 6 September

Time: 11:00 AM CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0) At Iowa State Cyclones (2-0, 1-0)

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: FOX

Early weather forecast: Usually sunny with Temps in the top 60s to low 70s, 5% chance of rain

Fanduel opening line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 41.5

