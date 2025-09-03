Sports
Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz at US Open | ATP Tour
Djokovic remains unbeaten against Fritz, sets of confrontation with Alcaraz
Serbian is in the 53rd major semi -final
03 September 2025
Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the US Open quarterfinals Tuesday.
By ATP staff
Novak Djokovic was tested on Tuesday by Taylor Fritz at the US Open, but managed to navigate and take advantage of the most important moments from the Americans who missed the opportunities to continue his search for a record-extending 25th large crown.
The 38-year-old, who has lifted the trophy in New York four times, sent finalist from last year 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to extend his perfect Lexus ATP Head2head record against Fritz to 11-0. Fritz will increase his two-by-13 breaking point conversion speed, making it slide his first nine break opportunities.
That 53rd Grand Slam Semi-Final feeling
“Incredibly close match,” said Djokovic in his interview on the field. “It was really everyone's game. I thought I was lucky to save some crucial breaking points in the second set. I think he was a better player for the most of the second and third set. In this kind of matches, a few points decide the winner.”
After Under-PAR versions in the early rounds and various visits of the Physio during those competitions, Djokovic played this fourteen days in shape and will then be confronted with rival Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster semi-final collision. Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-3 in their Lexus ATP Head2head series, including victories in their last two games. Friday marks their first meeting at Flushing Meadows.
Djokovic was a link at great moments against Fritz, even when the Serbian served for the opener at 5-3, a match in which the American held five breaking points, but could not convert.
That theme went on all night. Fritz again had three consecutive breaking points when Djokovic served for the second set at 5-4. This time the resident of California converted his second breaking point of the game his 10th of the game when Djokovic dumped a backhand-drop shot in the net, but the momentum shift was short-lived.
Fritz Double has the Break point in the errors the next game, which immediately handed the benefit back to the 24-way large champion. Djokovic closed the door, served the set and ran Fritzs the first time that he is a first victory against the 100-way Titlist at tour level.
Despite Djokovics Two-Sets-to-Love lead, the drama was intensified in the third set when Djokovic let work in the fourth game. The Serbian, visibly irritated, had to fight not only with Fritzs pressure, but also a restless New York crowd. Fans roared when he missed for the first time, and their agitation grew when Djokovic chair referee Damien Dumusois argued for more public control.
Fritz began to swing freer from his forehand and started to keep the advantage in longer rallies, but a sloppy game on 4-5 in the fourth set cost him a chance for a decision maker. Fritz Double has made a mistake at the third match point of Djokovic and put an end to the exciting three -hour match, 24 minutes.
“That last game was nerve -racking,” said Djokovic, who is third in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, only behind Alcaraz and the second placed Jannik Sinner. “Tough for Taylor to end with a double mistake, he didn't earn that, but a great fight and a great tournament for him.
I did not feel that I was dominating today from the back of the court. In many of my service games I just tried to stay alive, to fight for every ball. He was aggressive and stayed close to the line. Not easy to play him. At the end of the day, winning things and I am really proud of the fight I did and I always wear my heart on my sleeve for this sport. I still enjoy it.
After shaking hands with Fritz and the chair referee, the seventh seed pulled out the viral soda pop k-pop-dance. Djokovic explained in his interview that it was dedicated to his daughter, Tara, who celebrated her eighth birthday.
Djokovic is now connected to Jimmy Connors for the most semi -final performances (14) in the tournament history. He won the US Open in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023.
Did you know that?
Djokovic has reached the semi -final this season with all four Majors and is marked the seventh time in his career that he has achieved that performance. He has a seasonal record of 31-9, according to the Infosys Win/Loss Index.
