CA CEO already reached to Ashwin in the 2025-26 season for a potential BBL stint.

Ravichandran Ashwin could be ready to become the first controversial Indian cricket player that opens in the Big Bash League (BBL). And it can happen in the coming season of the most important T20 League of Australia.

Cricbuzz has learned that Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg is currently in a discussion with Ashwin about the possibility that the Star Indian Spinner will show his wares in the BBL. Discussions that were kicked off after Greenberg stopped the Indian spinner of the Star Star as soon as he had announced his IPL pension last week. Ashwin had hinted that he became a “explorer of the game around (the) different competitions”, and in what will be an important acquisition for the Australian Cricket summer, the BBL could be the first stop of the 38-year-old as a freelance T20 Explorer.

Even if at this stage the ball at the court of Ca is about how they can let the deal come through. Together with what it looks like, or in terms of how many ashwin competitions would be available, or more importantly for which of the eight clubs of the clubs he will put on. Although some sources believe that he might be Melbourne-bound when he gets that far.

Greenberg confirmed that he had called Ashwin and revealed that a potential deal was in the making while he expressed his excitement if it were materialized. He is quiet for sure that it will do that too.

“To get someone with Ashwin's references here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He is a champion cricket player who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and our cricket summer,” Greenberg told Cricbuzz.

The following steps for Greenberg are to chat with the clubs and other stakeholders in an attempt to orchestrate a proposal that he can then bring to Ashwin, who also admitted to this website about the approach to Ca. Although technically all eight teams have spent more or less a majority of their salary fair during the design, CA may have to find an on-the-go solution to get Ashwin in the mix. However, it seems that they would like to explore all options and even come up with a customized alternative if necessary to give the BBL a sensational fillip.

There have been a number of examples in the past where the elite players of Australia were paid for the competition, where David Warner reportedly earned around 80,000 Aud for each BBL match that he was part of two seasons ago. There can even be a reach for more brand or approval agreements to come into the picture when it comes to there.

It is also logical. After years of dealing with the 'BBL does not attract the largest stigma of the overseas stars, the involvement of an Elite Indian cricket player who has won world cups and several IPLs will be a huge boost for the competition. It will also expose it to a larger audience, not only with regard to South Asia, but also possibly its own status in the larger T20 League universe.

Ca under Greenberg has made no trouble with it that they want the BBL to be counted to the best competitions in the world, right next to the IPL. And to score an Indian cricket player from Ashwin's references, it could even end as a monumental pivot point for the Australian cricket to finally see private investments entering the system. As is of course recommended by an independent report that has recently encouraged CA to sell minority interests in the BBL clubs to start as part of a larger expansion plan. A BBL season that is emphasized by the presence of Ashwin, with its millions of followers, would go a long way in stimulating the position of the large bash for potential investors.

Although the former Wicket keeper Battery Dineshik came up on Paarl Royals when the first Indian to play in the SA20 earlier in the year, Ashwin would still start a groundbreaking journey, given his status in the international game. Especially if it started in the rather virgin, from an Indian cricket player, the BBL climbs.

If it works for Ashwin, it can be a door that he leaves open to others of his caliber in Indian Cricket to at least consider once their IPL connection is completed. Whether it is Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav or even Jasprit Bumrah is in the distant future. It would be quite the path after one and a half decade of the monopoly that the IPL kept about the biggest names in the Indian cricket.

Ashwin has also been taught to have spoken to Greenberg about the pursuit of coaching ambitions and the use of every occasion he gets to sharpen his skills while he steps into non -chartered waters. It is a role that he would like to adopt in the ILT20, also early next year, which could determine how long he can spend in Australia for the BBL.

Ashwin, who has created the next and reputation, as a maker of the content on his vodcasts, can also be open to broadcast opportunities if he gets the BBL, which in all likelihood could improve his media career, which for many looks like an inevitable route for him. While Ashwin de Explorer is traveling less or hardly on a path, with the BBL that is a large approaching beneficiary.

