Isaac AsheBBC News, Derby

Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity Athletes fly the flag in Germany and increase the consciousness of life -saving transplants

“It's about keeping families together.” A mother rolled his way to a bracket of silver medals in the world transplantation games in Germany 10 years after life -saving operation. Shelley Reynolds, 43, from Mickleover in Derby, participated in the TienPin Bowling -Singles and Doubles and returned with two silver medals. The success comes ten years after she needed a new kidney and pancreas, and she said that winning two medals in Dresden “was not what I expected”.

“I would have fun, have fun and spread the consciousness of organ transplantation,” she said, “And yes – second in the world! “My daughter said to me,” Mummy, do you realize that you are second in the world? ” And I think that is when it touches me. “It was brilliant to be honest and not at all what I expected.” Shelley was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 10, but in 2012, while he was pregnant with her first child, complications meant that her kidneys failed. A large surgery was carried out to transplant new kidneys and pancreas. Although no longer diabetes, she has to take anti-disapproval medicines and immunosuppressants. But despite this, Shelley went along The British transplant games in Nottingham last year And earn a place on the weekly matches of this summer in Germany.

Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity Three patients from the Royal Derby Hospital traveled to participate in the Games

In total, the 25th world transplant games saw 2,500 participants, families and supporters from 51 countries in Dresden who competed for seven days. Great -Britain was at the top of the medal table with 173 gold, 132 silver and 98 bronze medals, followed by Team Germany and Team USA. The nurse said: “I had a kidney and pancreatic transplant 10 years ago, so the games mean a lot to me. “It was emotional, everyone there had a story, everyone there had a transplant with thousands of athletes who competed. “The atmosphere was huge. It is surreal to be back now, I feel it was a whirlwind.” She now hopes to compete at TienPin Bowling and Archery in the British transplant games in Sheffield in July and in 2027 focuses on the qualification for the next World Games in Leuven, Belgium. She said: “Since my transplant, it is about being healthy and increasing awareness of what transplants can do. “The most important thing about this is just showing how incredibly the human body can be and the mind. Yes, and you know, organ donation, it's not negative, it's positive. “It has kept my family together, it means that my mother still has me, a healthy daughter, and it means that my daughter now has a brother or sister, because I have been able to have a baby since my transplant. “It's about keeping families together, and enjoying life as we can get together, healthy.”

“Second chance”

Shelley was one of three patients in the Royal Derby Hospital whose participation was funded by Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity. Susie Konowalik had a rare multivisceral transplant in 2019, including her kidney, pancreas, small intestine and large intestine. She reached a silver medal in the 3 km Power Walk (Women's 6069) and sent her medal to the family of her donor. She also finished fifth in women's doubles table tennis (50+), 10th in Singles Table Tennis (5059) and 21st in mixed Doubles table tennis (1899). She said, “It was very emotional to hear the different stories in Dresden, but it felt like a family.”

Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity Susie said she had sent her medals to the family of her organ donor

Mark Harrington had a stem cell transplant in 2011 due to the deposits of the light chain, which led to kidney problems and dialysis, before he received a kidney transplant in 2022. He won Brons in the Javelin (Heren 4049) and finished fifth as part of the mixed basketball team, and said: “I have a second chance of life, grabbing it is the best way to thank you.”

Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity The GB Basketball Squad team was eliminated by the Americans in the quarterfinals