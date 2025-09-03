Sports
“Mummy, do you realize that you are second in the world?”
Isaac AsheBBC News, Derby
“It's about keeping families together.”
A mother rolled his way to a bracket of silver medals in the world transplantation games in Germany 10 years after life -saving operation.
Shelley Reynolds, 43, from Mickleover in Derby, participated in the TienPin Bowling -Singles and Doubles and returned with two silver medals.
The success comes ten years after she needed a new kidney and pancreas, and she said that winning two medals in Dresden “was not what I expected”.
“I would have fun, have fun and spread the consciousness of organ transplantation,” she said, “And yes – second in the world!
“My daughter said to me,” Mummy, do you realize that you are second in the world? ” And I think that is when it touches me.
“It was brilliant to be honest and not at all what I expected.”
Shelley was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 10, but in 2012, while he was pregnant with her first child, complications meant that her kidneys failed.
A large surgery was carried out to transplant new kidneys and pancreas.
Although no longer diabetes, she has to take anti-disapproval medicines and immunosuppressants.
But despite this, Shelley went along The British transplant games in Nottingham last year And earn a place on the weekly matches of this summer in Germany.
In total, the 25th world transplant games saw 2,500 participants, families and supporters from 51 countries in Dresden who competed for seven days.
Great -Britain was at the top of the medal table with 173 gold, 132 silver and 98 bronze medals, followed by Team Germany and Team USA.
The nurse said: “I had a kidney and pancreatic transplant 10 years ago, so the games mean a lot to me.
“It was emotional, everyone there had a story, everyone there had a transplant with thousands of athletes who competed.
“The atmosphere was huge. It is surreal to be back now, I feel it was a whirlwind.”
She now hopes to compete at TienPin Bowling and Archery in the British transplant games in Sheffield in July and in 2027 focuses on the qualification for the next World Games in Leuven, Belgium.
She said: “Since my transplant, it is about being healthy and increasing awareness of what transplants can do.
“The most important thing about this is just showing how incredibly the human body can be and the mind. Yes, and you know, organ donation, it's not negative, it's positive.
“It has kept my family together, it means that my mother still has me, a healthy daughter, and it means that my daughter now has a brother or sister, because I have been able to have a baby since my transplant.
“It's about keeping families together, and enjoying life as we can get together, healthy.”
“Second chance”
Shelley was one of three patients in the Royal Derby Hospital whose participation was funded by Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity.
Susie Konowalik had a rare multivisceral transplant in 2019, including her kidney, pancreas, small intestine and large intestine.
She reached a silver medal in the 3 km Power Walk (Women's 6069) and sent her medal to the family of her donor.
She also finished fifth in women's doubles table tennis (50+), 10th in Singles Table Tennis (5059) and 21st in mixed Doubles table tennis (1899).
She said, “It was very emotional to hear the different stories in Dresden, but it felt like a family.”
Mark Harrington had a stem cell transplant in 2011 due to the deposits of the light chain, which led to kidney problems and dialysis, before he received a kidney transplant in 2022.
He won Brons in the Javelin (Heren 4049) and finished fifth as part of the mixed basketball team, and said: “I have a second chance of life, grabbing it is the best way to thank you.”
Jill Matthews, Chief Officer of Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity, said: “It is really important that we can spread the word that there is life after transplantation and hopefully encourage people to think about transplants when they talk to their families.
“We don't want people who have conversations for the first time at a very difficult point in their lives, but the gift of donation makes a huge difference.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3dpdr3m7pgo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Joining XI, Kim and Putin to obtain a military parade with Beijing
- Kyivek in mourning Russian strikes after at least 23 people die BBC News
- Nab rejects the false letter alleging that Imran Khan has kept a Gold Lota
- Rew who? Somerset Schoolboy is one of the best Batting -Provens in England | Cricket
- Trkiye will never remain silent on the oppression of Netanyahu in Palestine: Erdogan
- Watch: Trump again calls Epstein Case a “hoax” because survivors ask for responsibility
- TPS rate drops will benefit ordinary humans, farmers, MPMs: PM Modi welcomes reforms
- Van Boening is undefeated to claim $ 20k -authorized, 52nd annual Texas open from Skinny Bobs – News – News
- ATC Lahore granted Shahrez Khans Bail, as part of the May 9 riots.
- Preview: Field Hockey returns to action Friday, Sunday
- A deadly earthquake was appointed in Afghanistan
- Prabowo joins Xi Jinping, Putin during the largest military parade in China