England versus South -Africa 1st ODI 2025 -TV schedule, free streams, preview

South Africa has won the throw and chose to first bowl. Both teams come in the series after the recent turnout in shape.

Earlier this summer, Harry Brook took over the captain of England ODI and shiped his side to 3-0 win over the West Indies, ending a loss of seven games. The Captain has now not mentioned 22-year-old fast bowler Sonny Baker to further add pace to their attack. Jofra Archer is also in the team while he continues his path to the ashes.

South Africa won their series in Australia last month 2-1, a series in which they had discussed the back of seven defeats in their previous nine games. Kagiso Rabada returns to the South African bowling attack after injury. Their attack can also include exciting 19-year-old left poorer Kwena Maphaka, which is able to bowlen at 95 MPH.

Here you can view England vs Zuid -Africa 1st ODI Live Streams online, including free options.

Can I stream England versus South Africa 1st ODI for free? ICC TV are displayed for Free England versus South Africa In a large number of countries around the world – Check the full list here to see if you can view for free. Outside one of these countries at the moment? No worries – you can still stream the promotion by one VPN – More below.

Use a VPN to look at England versus South Africa 1st ODI

If you would like to look at the cricket, but you love home and your favorite coverage is geo flocked, you could always use a VPN to get access to it (assuming that you will of course not violate an broadcaster T&CS). It can surprise you how easy it is to do.

There are many VPNs NordVPN Is the person you can trust to unblock streaming platforms – and at the moment you can save 70%.

How to look at England versus South Africa 1st Odi Live Streams in the US

Cricket Streaming Service Willow TV is the place to view the England versus South Africa 1st ODI in the US.

If you do not have it as part of your cable package, you can view Willow's coverage through your choice of your choice Sling TVs Although Binge Plus or Dakhin Flex Planning – Start from $ 10 per month.

Outside the US now? You can use NordVPN To catch the action.

How to look at England versus South Africa 1st Odi Live Streams in the UK

The England versus South Africa 1st ODI is exclusively for Sky Sports In the UK. Sky TV subscribers can coordinate with Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports Packages start from £ 22 per month. Or you can now use a more flexible streaming option (previously now TV). Now sports members start at £ 14.99 for a day pass, or £ 34.99 monthly.

If you are on vacation outside the UK, you can use NordVPN To gain access to the coverage of Sky Sports.

How to look at England versus South Africa 1st Odi Live Streams in India

The live broadcast of the English US South Africa series will be available on Sony's Sport -tv channels in multiple languages

You need Sony Sports or the Jiohotstar app to view on mobile devices. Prices start at RS. 299 ($ ​​3.49) for Hotstar.

Visit the US from India? Usage NordVPN To access your usual streaming service while you leave.

How to look at England versus South Africa 1st Odi Live Streams in Australia

The England versus South Africa 1st ODI is on Foxtel in Australia.

However, your most cost -efficient option is specialized sports streamer You sportwith plans from $ 30 a month after you have benefited from being First month for $ 1 offer or 7-day free trial version.

Visit OZ from a country where ICC TV is available? Use a VPN to view your free cricket stream during abroad.

Official England versus South -Africa 1st ODI broadcasters per region

Just like in the US, cricket fans in Canada can watch the England versus South Africa 1st ODI on Willow TV.

Cricket fans in Ireland can view the England vs Zuid -Africa 1st ODI on Sky Sports.

Supersport has the rights to show England versus South Africa 1st ODI in most parts of the African continent.

England versus South -Africa ODI series 2025 Q+A

What time does the England versus South Africa 1st ODI start?

Date: Tuesday 2 September 2025.

Time: The game starts in the assignment for flooding at 1 p.m. BST/ 8am et.

What is the schedule of England versus South Africa 2025 ODI series?

Tuesday 2 September: 1st Odi, Leeds

Thursday, September 4: 2nd ODI, Lord's

Sunday, September 7, 3, 3rd ODI, Southampton

England versus South -Africa 1st ODI teams

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (Capt), Jos Butler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Temba Bavuma (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wian Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Compare the best general VPN services per price: