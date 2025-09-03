College Football Power Ratings: Ohio State on top, Texas has determined number 2 spot





The first full week of College Football Is in the books, and that is great for several reasons. The first is that we all see that the actual football is played five consecutive days five days after a long season. What is even more important, for our purposes here with these power reviews we have actual data to use! We also have the chance to teach a little. A memory for those of you who read this for the first time who have not seen our preseason reviews. These are wealth assessments – not an opinion poll, nor are they like what you see in the AP Top 25 where teams are arranged based on results and performance. Power reviews are predictive. They focus more on performance and process than on the results to determine the most likely future results. So you will not see any drastic changes here every week (although you will see some movement this week). I saw a lot of surprise and indignation about Texas, which this week remained at number 1 in a few different public power reviews, despite losing 14-7 to the state of Ohio. Texas is not number 1 here, but only because it was not number 1 before. Ohio State was and is still that. Ranking of the Football Power College: Ohio State, LSU, Miami make seasonal statements with selection framework victories Brandon Marcello For those who do not understand why Texas is not in a power assessment, however, this is due to what I told you two paragraphs ago. Power -ratings are not nearly as busy with the final score as the rest of us. They give more to what happened in the game, and if you look at the generic box scores, as well as some advanced statistics, Texas lost the game but performed better than Ohio State in many important areas. Total yards 203 336 Yards per game 3.8 5.0 Offensive success rate 37.3% 40.0% Explosive playing speed 3.7% 9.0% Negative 29.63% 25.37% 3 & out -rate 54.5% 40.0% And that is why Texas was not punished much in someone's power reviews. The horns still no. 2 here too. When you are on your way to seeing the title defender, who are one of the best teams in the country, and still have the chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, there is nothing that suggests that you are suddenly a bad team. If Texas finds a way to hit the ball in the end zone from the 1-Yard line in the third quarter, we may now have a completely different conversation. That kind of common sense and logical thinking is of course lost in the bend manning melodrama about whether he is the most overrated player ever or not. I certainly do not think he played well, but although all that Hootin 'and Hollerin' can be fun, we turn on our noise-suppressing headphones and block it when we work on the power rating. Outside the top two, our 12 teams of last week remain the same, but there is a lot of movement that is worth discussing, so what about that? National Championship ODDS below via Fanduel Sportsbook. 2025 Fornelli -Power Reviews

