



In a rare step that has all the raw material to snow in an unnecessary talk point in the Indian cricket before the Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made a special exception for Senior Slagman Virat Kohli by him in London in London in London. India's Virat Kohli (L) talks to India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during the training session. (AFP) The fitness reviews, which will be performed later this year for the packed international season, saw top names, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj undergoes evaluation at the BCCIS Center of Excellence on August 29 on August 29. That raised eyebrows, given the uniform protocol that is typically expected for all players. Virat Kohli must have taken prior permission Kohli, who withdrew from T20is and Tests, is only available for one-day internationals and is expected to be part of the team for the upcoming ODI series in Australia in October-November. The team of BCCI physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches has submitted individual fitness reports to the board, including the London-based assessment of Kohli. The report adds that a senior BCCI officer did not immediately tackle the deviation from the standard procedure, but confirmed that Kohli would have received prior approval for conducting the test abroad. However, the incident has led to a quiet debate about whether comparable reimbursements can be extended to other players in the future, in particular those who repair abroad or with personal obligations outside India. The first test phase was mainly focused on basic strength and recovery patterns. Players who have completed their fitness controls include established names such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Kuldep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson, as well as rinkuh Gaikwad, and Rinkuh. While most players met the required fitness benchmarks, some only partial evaluations underwent due to continuous conditioning or workload management. A second test phase is planned for September and will cover players that are currently being treated in rehabilitation or in the return-to-play phase. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy are among the expectation that they will be assessed next month. With injuries and spelload management of players who have become an increasingly delicate issue in recent years, the BCCI has adopted a stricter attitude in fitness protocols. Mandatory approvals before large series or tournaments have now become a standard, aimed at preventing last-minute pull-out points and ensuring peak physical readiness. Although the test established in Kohlis London can be seen as a one -off, it asks a broader question for BCCI: does geographical flexibility in fitness tests have to be institutionalized, or a privileges are only extensive in exceptional cases?

