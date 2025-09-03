Attacking players of the week:

Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State and Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

Defensive players of the week:

Bud Clark, DB, TCU and Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Special teams players of the week:

Kanyon Floyd, P, Arizona State and Kyle Konrardy, K, Iowa State

First -year year of the week:Bear Bachmeier, QB, Byu

Attacking line of the week:Utah

Defensive line of the week:Utah

Irving, Texas Iowa State and Utah had several weekly prize winners of the BIG 12 conference for week one. Quarterbacks Rocco Becht and Devon Dampier (offensive) were accompanied by TCUS Bud Clark and Cincinnatis Jake Golday (Defense) as Honorees. Isus Kyle Konrardy and Asus Kanyon Floyd (special teams) also earned weekly awards, while Byu Quarterback Bear Bachmeier was the first -year student of the week. The UTES also had the Big 12s offensive and defensive lines of the week.

With a school record of 19-of-20 passing in Iowa is 55-7 victory over South Dakota, Becht was efficient when he threw 278 Yards and a trio of scores without interception. The Junior completed his first 14 steps of the game while he threw several touchdowns for the fifth consecutive game. Becht also expanded his school record streak of successive matches with a touchdown pass to 20, which is the longest active line in FBS.

Dampier completed 84% of his 25 passings for 206 Yards and two touchdowns without an interception because the UTES won 43-10 at UCLA. The completion percentage of the juniors is in fifth place nationally for the week and the fourth best in program history. He also hurried for 87 Yards and a score against the Bruins while he led the Utah attack to points in seven of the first eight discs of the game.

With his second career pick-6 and five tackles in TCUS48-14blowout victory over North Carolina, Clark moved to ninth place in school history with 12 interceptions. The safety added five tackles in the victory when the Horned Frogs defense held the Tar Heels to Just222 meters of total attack by only 50 meters on the ground. North Carolinas 14 points On Monday, the least scored in a home game in eight seasons.

Golday has gained a team-high 12 tackles to join a bag for Cincinnati. The Linebackers 12 tackles against Nebraska were his most like a bearcat and placed him under the Power Four Leaders in week one. His pocket of Nebraskas Dylan Raiola helped UC to set up in field position to score on the subsequent property to reduce the Cornhuskers, leading to three late in the competition.

Konrardy won his second career weekly prize after two-for-two on field goals and four-for-four on extra points in ISUS victory on South Dakota. He started a 63-Yard field goal, which was the second longest brand in Big 12 history and bound to the ninth longest in the NCAA history. His make was also the longest made field goal in school history with five meters.

Floyd, the Punter of the state of Arizona, helped the Sun Devils to win the field position match in his 38-19 victory over Noordarzona. The second -year student on average 48.5 yards per staircase, which led all conference gamblers with multiple attempts. His performance also includes a career-best 58-Yard point, which connected the longest kick in the Big 12 for the week. Floyd also had four kick-offs that were on average 64.5 meters without return past the 25-year line and a few touchbacks.

As the first first-year student who started with Quarterback in Byu history, Bachmeier de Cougars led to a dominant 69-0 victory over Portland State. The resident of Murrieta, California, scored a total of five touchdowns, which were the most ever by a byu -first year student. Bachmeier ran 7-out-11 for 97 Yards while he ran 32 Yards in just two quarter of action while the Cougars scored the second most points in FBS on the weekend.

Utah's offensive line earned conference for the week before his 43-point performance at UCLA. The unit cleared the road for 268 hurrying and did not allow a bag while he converted 14 of his 17 third -down attempts. The Utes also scored on all six of their travels to the red zone.

The UTES also had the line of defense of the week after closing UCLA and Quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The docked points came after limiting the Bruins signal runner to only 11 completies at 22 attempts for 136 yards in the air. The Utah defense also kept UCLA at only 84 hasten recruiting at 28 attempts in the victory, while only two thirds of down conversions were allowed.