Exhausted and under prepared a new low for crazy schedule

Ducketts struggles that he was on average only 17.57 in a hundred were aggravated here by another cheap dismissal here

I Think being in New Zealand for 50-over white ball cricket is seen as good preparation, said ECB chairman Richard Thompson recently. The good preparation for the batters, in particular.

Well, let's hope that those three one-day internationals, preceded by three T20 internationals, at the end of October and the beginning of November in New Zealand prior to the ashes, a little better than this comedy of errors of England-Batsmen. To be honest, to lose their last seven wickets for just 29 points, with only one batsman, Jamie Smith, with 25 balls or more was inexplicably incompetent, an insult to the money collected by the entire house in Headingley. Poor Sonny Baker, the Hampshire Fast Bowler, had a shocking and casting debut with the ball, but he Perhaps a few would have expected to bowling than a measly 131.

It immediately spoke with the subject of crazy, confused and tight schedule, because England looked exhausted and thoroughly unprepared. That was little surprise, given that not all their players were present on Monday during the training because of the final of the hundred, which took place in Lords on Sunday. That just shouldn't happen.

Hampshire Seamer Baker has passed a kasting debut and on a tough day unsubscribed Wicketless

And no, this will not be a Blithe deployment of the hundred, which I enjoyed enormously this year, and which clearly serves an essential goal in securing the future of the English and Welsh game, for both men and women.

This is a much broader issue than just one competition, and matches such as this, in which England could not even hit half of their allocated overs, the volume should increase the alarm bells that are already ringing in the game. There is just too much cricket. International White-Ball competitions in September in England have long been considered more discomfort than large occasions, but this was slightly different in the scale of shame and insouciance.

The sudden announcement on Monday that Jamie Overton should take a break from the Red-Ball's cricket, which may be an Ashes tour, has added another layer to this debate, but we must be careful with drawing too many conclusions of that decision. Overton may have gone to Australia, but unless there was still an eruption of injuries and fatigue, he would have been very unlikely.

Brooks Her-Brain Run-Out summarized England's Shamolic Display

The only thing that Overston does is admitted that his body does not meet the requirements to play all three formats, whereby his test match became clearer when he appeared a shock in the last test of the recent India series, and he is hardly alone in it. That is why central contracts that pay heavily are vital to ensure the very best test strogers, and even that policy may not be enough to ensure that the captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, is suitable for the start of the axis.

It is so difficult to let the fires burn in all sizes. Earlier this summer, Ben Duckett was named one of the best all-format Batsmen in the world, but now just look at him: he is shattered. On average, he was only 17.57 in a hundred and was caught here for almost nothing that defended all things. I then go behind the ball.

His resignation was no surprise, in reality, but that of Joe Root was. England had looked the best in magisterial touch in his home ground, a ride to the extra cover boundary of his second ball that was so well beaten that he could hold the pose and proudly see the ball disappear over the fast outfield. Another piece of aesthetic perfection soon followed in the same direction.

But it didn't take, thanks to a beautiful second certificate from Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, and without their glue England fell apart as some poorly made Papier-MCH. Smith played nicely and confirmed the wisdom of his promotion to the top of the order in this format, but even he was forced to be more conservative than normal because of the mess around him. It was a day when it was certainly more difficult than normal why the will of Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox cannot find places in this side.

A player who cannot complain about overtime is the summer's most talented beverage waber, Jacob Bethell, and his flash in Keshav Maharaj, without even the least part of the foot movement, was just as terrible as the run of Captain Harry Brook was Haas-Brained and unnecessary.

England will hope it was only one of those days, which can of course occur, and it must be said that South Africa is a very efficient side, but the home team will know that they have to respond quickly. They do have one warm-up match in Australia against the lions, but in these modern days of very different preparations and thinking processes it seems that odis between now and the ashes will be extremely important, and at the moment it states that they do not look very good in the size.