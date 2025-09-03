



Arizona State Football dropped to no. 12 in the season after his underwhelming against Nau. The Sun Devils went up in the Coaches pollingLanding at no. 10. ASU came in the season at number 11, the highest preseason College Football ranking since 1998. The victory of the state of Arizona on Saturday was overwhelming when you took the Sun Devils 28.5-point favorites on the way to the matchup. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said he was a postgame in the game and that the team should clean up the mistakes, such as finesin the future. The Sun Devils will have a more difficult test this week while they travel to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Bulldogs come from a 34-17 victory against Southern Miss. Ohio State climbs to number 1 in AP Top 25 Poll Ohio State climbed on Tuesday to number 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll, while LSU and Miami moved to the top five, and Florida State jumped back in the ranking at the expense of Alabama, who dropped to the lowest place in 17 seasons. The Buckeyes received 55 of 66 votes in first place to go up two places after their victory over season no. 1 Texas. Ohio State is at the top 25 of the regular season for the first time since November 2015. Texas fell to No. 7 after the loss of the state of Ohio. LSU jumped six places after that and Miami jumped five places after being The biggest movers in the survey were the state of Florida and Alabama after the victory of the Seminoles in their head-to-head matchup: Florida State, 15 places outside the top 25 in the advance season, is now no. 14. Alabama left no. 8 to no. 21 was the number 24 in 2008. Utah, at number 25, joins Florida State as the new teams in the AP Top 25 survey. The UTES had received the second most points, behind Byu, under teams outside the top 25 of the preseason. The UTes are arranged for the first time since last October when they were at the front of a loss of seven games. Boise State, who had been number 25, did not receive any votes after the Broncos had appeared in 14 straight polls. The other team that stopped from the poll, was no. 17 Kansas State, who followed the loss of the season opening loss for Iowa State with a close home victory on FCS Team North Dakota. Arizona State in the first AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Ohio State Penn State LSU Georgia Miami (FL) Oregon Texas Clemson Our Lady South Carolina Illinois Arizona State Florida Florida State Michigan Iowa State Smu Oklahola Texas A&M Ole Miss Alabama Tennessee Indiana Texas Tech Utah Other Receiving Votes: Byu 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas State 7, Dukes Madison 4, Liberty, Liberty 4, Liberty, Library 4, Liberty, Liberty, Liberty 4, Liberty, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James Madison 4, James 4, James 4, Liberty 4, 4, James 4, Liberty 4, 4, James 4, 4, James 4, 4, James. Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2. The Associated Press has contributed to this report. Follow @leasure96



