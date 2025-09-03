India versus South Korea Live at Herenhockey Asia Cup: Scores, Updates. Comments, news from Super 4 competition





The Indian hockey team of the men hope to start the super 4 phase of the Asia Cup with a victory over South Korea on Wednesday in Rajgir, Bihar. India at the top of their swimming pool with three victories from the three, China defeated 4-3, Japan 3-2 and Kazakhstan 15-0. In Super 4, after their match against South Korea, India will compete against Malaysia and China. Only the two teams of Super 4 will reach the final. Speaking of the upcoming draw, India's head coach Craig Fulton said: “It's nice to get through the polar phase without injuries. Especially in a game like that against Kazakhstan, but two good games in the afternoon, in warm circumstances, changes in warm circumstances when we come back to play at night. “Now we are on our way to the next challenge in the tournament. We will have a fresh approach for this phase. We will first play Korea. We scored a number of really good goals against Kazakhstan, who led the game from the front, that was the most important thing,” Fulton said. He added: “We had enough training in the areas we wanted to improve; this game (against Kazakhstan) came at the right time because it gave us a lot more focus on the last third part. Players feel a bit more confident and have a little more feeling. That was missing, in the other two games.” India captain HarmanPreet Singh said: “They are all tough opponents in this tournament. Although we have not played Malaysia and Korea in the past year, we have had a good match against Malaysia in the practical match for Malaysia for the tournament. India vs Zuid -Korea starts on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. You can follow all the action of the game here:



