Michael Atherton urged England to wake up quickly after a crushing defeat from Zeven-Wicket to South Africa at Headingley, warning their lack of preparation and format adjustment is already in danger to jeopardize the ODI series.

England collapsed in from 82-2 to 131 in just 24.3 overs and lost their last eight wickets for 49 points when South Africa drove to victory to go 1-0 in the three-match series.

Atherton pointed to the potential disruptive impact of the hundred that ended only two days earlier, but it insisted that there was an excuse for the failure of England to calibrate again to the requirements of 50-over cricket.

“England is without a doubt caught cold,” he said Sky Sports. “South Africa looks like a side that has played serious international cricket together.

“The players of England experienced a month of the hundred – the eliminator and the final were this weekend – so they arrived in dribs and grain to Headingley. They had no chance in preparation, they play a very different size – and that turned out.

“It is a sharp memory that England needs to be called in to international cricket, which is of a different level and intensity -as Sonny Baker discovered -than franchise cricket. And they have to adapt to 50 -over cricket, which once again requires a different pace and length than the 100 -ball format that they have played.”

Harry Brook in England and Aiden Markram in South Africa discuss the debut of Sonny Baker during the first ODI loss of England



Atherton continued and analyzed the collapse of England, which was as disastrous as curious.

“I don't think England was reckless with the bat – and there were no warning signals in the powerplay of what would come,” he added.

“Tempo is a big thing in 50-over cricket because you have to find a cruising speed. You can't go from hell for leather such as in a T20 or the hundred or Dawdle as you can in tests.

“You have to find a happy balance, and England started well, but then a disastrous and curious collapse came. It was hard to understand – the pitch was good and it didn't work or ragging.

“I really think that England is cold and napping after very little preparation. With two ODIs and a T20 series left, they have to be with it now.”

'Horrrendous Shots' – England's ODI Fundaments are missing

Former English cricket player Mark Butcher was not impressed by their impact performance, because they were all rejected before the 25-over Mark against South Africa



Sedeler Baker has passed a verzgen international debut and admitted 76 runs of his seven overs when Aiden Markram (86 from 54 balls) raced to a 23-ball half century, which propelled South Africa to the edge of victory.

But for Mark Butcher, the shortcomings of England were square with the batters, who have not placed a defensible total and have exposed their ODI weaknesses.

“This throw was a Belter and England flew, scored at seven and after the first five or six,” said Butcher.

“The extraordinary, and to be honest, thing about the batting of England is their lack of an absorption carn. They are struggling to absorb pressure and build partnerships, which is fundamental to play the size well.

“They have the firepower to dismantle every attack in the last 15 overs, but they were all within 25!

“South Africa was very good, but not That Good. England played a number of terrible photos and could not post in total that their bowlers could even start defending. “

