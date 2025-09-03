The Seattle Kraken will be more fun this season (and better)

Everywhere I go, people keep asking me the same: so, will the cracking be good this year? My answer? Think better than the “experts”.

Let's not get along now, I am not yet in for a Stanley Cup parade. But I really believe that this team will be noticeably better, much more competitive and much nicer to watch than the version of last season. The Front Office did not make headline-gabbling splashes this summer, but they made subtle movements that improved the schedule while they had room for young players to step in. Combine that with a healthier line-up, a new coaching voice and a few children ready to pop, and you have reasons to be optimistic.

Here are five reasons why I think Kraken Hockey will be much nicer this season.

Better than the results of last season

The cracks were almost as bad as their record suggested. One of my favorite sneaky statistics to look at is the target difference without empty settlers. Historically, teams that float between zero and plus-five in that category have about 50 percent chance to make the play-offs.

Last year the Kraken ended -11 in that status, which is not good, but also not bad from the bottom of the League. That brought them to 19th place in this statistics, while their real place in the rankings was 27th. Translation: They played closer to a middle-of-the-pack team than the record turned out. Close a few gaps defensively, change a handful of losing one goal in victories and you have a much more competitive season ahead.

A new coach, a new mindset

It is no secret that the cracks were far too easy to score on last season. Enter Lane Lambert, who then replaces Bylsma behind the couch. Lamberts's reputation leans defensive, and that is precisely the type of adjustment that this team needed. Whether you call it the new coach or just a philosophical shift, a more structured, defense-first approach should immediately remove that target difference.

Healthier and deeper than before

Injuries are not spoken enough when people assess the Krakens wrestings last year. Jordan Eberle was on his way to one of the best starts of his career before missing 39 games. Vince Dunn, perhaps the most important defender of the teams, missed 20. And the real problem was not just losing stars, it was the huge drop-off of their replacements.

This season, the Kraken are better positioned to absorb those inevitable injuries. The depth card has more NHL-ready rookies and supporting players who seem ready to jump out of Coachella Valley without the same production club that we saw last year. Jani Nyman, Ryan Winterton, Logan Morrison, Ville Ottavanen, and a whole series of others now have an important pro experience, and if they do not make the opening night schedule, they must be able to slide in and be more impactful than in earlier call-ups.

Free new pieces

No, the cracks did not dominate the headlines outside season, but their movements were strategic. Mason Marchment brings a net front presence that the team has missed since the beginning. Frederick Gaudreau is a right-shot center that kills, kills chips in the attack and happens to be excellent in the shootout (Hey, that can even swing a game or two).

What a goal of Mason Marchment He gives the @Dallasstars The management in the third period! pic.twitter.com/llwpzbn4mv – NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024

At the back, Ryan Lindgren adds depth and grit to the blue line, while he also kills the Kraken penalty a lift. None of these movements are smashing, but together they complete a selection that already had a solid foundation.

The children are coming

This is the most exciting part. Shane Wright proved last year that he was ready to make a real contribution. After a slow start and a short stint like a healthy scratch, he turned it on, ending with 42 points in 61 games, a 0.7 points per game pace. If that is his baseline, year 2 could be very nice.

Matty Beniers is now not linked to the attacking pace of his calder season, but the talent cannot be denied. Expect a motivated Beniers to take another step.

And then there is the Rookie watch. Berkly Catton, De Kraakens 2024 First Round Pick, has already proven everything he can do at Junior Level with 92 goals and 133 assists in his last 125 WHL matches. He has the skills to become a game changer and has every opportunity to stay with the big club. Jani Nyman may not start the season in Seattle, but after a strong cameo last spring I bet he will play considerable NHL minutes before the year is out.

First match, first goal for Jani Nyman And his parents were here to see it happen! pic.twitter.com/gweldqkhqu NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2025

The Bottom Line

This cracking team is not a Stanley Cup community service, and that's fine. What they are is a team with an external recording on the play -offs, a chance to be competitive deep in March, and, especially, a schedule that is much nicer to look at than previous years.

If the top players remain healthy, if the defense is strengthened and if the children keep progressing, Seattle could play meaningful hockey if it matters the most. Fans have to hold at least a season with more goals, more growth and more hope for the future.