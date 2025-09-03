Sports
Indian Cricket Team Sponsorship: BCCI opens Title Sponsor Bids after Dream11 Exit, No Crypto or Gaming Companies
BCCI invited bids for the title sponsorship rights of the Indian cricket teams after Fantasy Sports Giants Dream11S exhaustion due to a government ban on such entities. Image only used for the purpose of the representation. | Photocredit: Reuters
The BCCI On Tuesday (September 2, 2025) invited bids for the title sponsorship rights of the Indian cricket team after the pull -out and exhausted companies of Fantasy Sports Dream11 and forbidden companies involved in real money gaming and cryptocurrency from the process because of a government ban on such entities.
Dream 11 has recently closed its real money games because of the 'promotion and regulation of online gaming act 2025', in which “no one, help, abet, induce, spoil, deal with offering online money -gaming services, nor will be involved in advertisement that promotes an online money game directly or indirectly”.
Dream 11 and My11Circle jointly contributed to about 1,000 crore to the BCCI through title sponsorship of the Indian Cricket Team and Indian Premier League.
“Bidder, including one of his group companies: (i) may not be involved in online money gaming, gambling or gambling services or similar services in India or somewhere in the world; (ii) may not play money online, gambling or gambling services or similar services or similar services or similar services or gambling services in India,” “A solution of the India,”, “,”, “,”
The last date for the purchase The IEOI is September 12, while the date of submission of the bid documents is September 16.
“To clarify, a bidder, including one of his group companies, who deals with activities/companies that are prohibited under the promotion and regulation of the Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not allowed to make a bid,” it added.
Also excluded from applying for his tobacco, alcohol and every entity “that will probably insult public morality, such as, including but not limited to, pornography”.
The board has also made it clear that some brand categories will also be “blocked because of the BCCI with existing sponsors within the aforementioned categories.”
These include manufacturers of Athleisure and sportswear; Banks, banking and financial services and non-bank financial companies; Non-alcoholic cold drinks; Fans, mixer sharpening and safety locks; and insurance.
The brands in these categories that are currently associated with BCCI include Adidas, Campa Cola, IDFC First Bank and SBI Life.
“… bidder who works or is involved in multiple brand/product categories, one of which falls under the blocked brand categories or forbidden brand categories, may not make an offer with regard to such blocked brand categories or prohibited brand categories.
“Bidders are forbidden to submit bids via surrogate brands. Surrogate branding refers to any attempt to indirectly submit a bid on behalf of a different entity or person through the use of another entity or person. This includes, but is not limited to the use of different names, identity or logos,” the board stated.
According to the financial suitability for offering, the average turnover of the bidder should be at least 300 crore for the past three years or the average capacity of each bidder for the past three years should be at least 300 crore.
The board said that it reserves the right to cancel or change the IEOI process at any stage “in any way without any reason”.
Dream11 had won the rights for $ 44 million (358 crore) for the period from 2023 to 2026. They are still left in the contract for almost a year, but it is unlikely that it will be punished for it.
“The BCCI fully understands one of the plight ways of our sponsor partner. It is not their fault and, unlike other payment issues, there will be no fine on Dream11. This is a government rule and full compliance and in the current scenario will be affected about the conditions of the conditions.
Published – September 2, 2025 03:25 pm is
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bcci-invites-bids-for-team-indias-title-sponsorship-no-real-money-gaming-or-crypto-company-allowed/article70003506.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
