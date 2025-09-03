Sports
Byu Football Depth Chart: Game 2 against Stanford
Provo, Utah-The Byu -football depth card card for week two against the Stanford Cardinal is out.
Byu, the matchup goes against the cardinal with a 1-0 record, after crushing Portland State last Saturday 69-0.
Byu -football depth card for week two against Stanford. pic.twitter.com/bbyy5hs1cj
– Mitch Harper (@mitch_harper) September 1, 2025
Byu Football Depth Chart: Stanford Week Notes
After an impressive victory over an FCS opponent, there are not many changes in the depth card, but there are a few. Here are the notes.
Weylin Lapuaho was removed from the depth card
Last week byu interior was offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho because of an injury. Lapuaho meets Stanford in the week two and is removed from the depth card on the left waiting position.
Instead of his Sonny Makasini and Kyle Sfarcioc.
The 'or' next to Justin Kirkland was removed
Oklahoma State Nose Tackle Transfer Justin Kirkland did not play last week due to a knee injury. During last week's depth card, he was mentioned on the second unit with a 'or' next to his name, next to Weber State Transfer Kaufusi Pafoke.
In the week two matchup against Stanford, there is no 'or' between Kirkland and Pafoke. Kirkland is mentioned as the only second team behind Keanu Tanuvasa.
Hunter Clegg is going out of the second unit
Real first -year Hunter Clegg is now the primary backup on the outer edge on the depth card of this week. Last week Clegg was one of the three players in the mix for the second team unit.
Clegg played 16 Snaps and recorded one tackle in the victory over Portland State.
A former recruit of four stars of the American Fork High School, Clegg joined the Byu football program after a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days. He initially drew at the University of Utah of high school.
Quarterback
Beer Bachmeier
McCae Hillstead -Or-
Treyson Bourguet
Emerson Geilman
Walk back
LJ Martin
Temee chicken
Jovesa Black
Enoch Doe
Width
Chase Roberts chase
Cody Hagen
Reggie Frischknecht
Width
Parker Kingston
Tiger Bachmeier
Width
Jojo Phillips
Tei Nacua
Tight end
Carsen Ryan
Keyen Nead -od –
Ethan Erickson -Or-
Noah Maikaki
Left tackle
Isaiah Jatta
Kaden Chidester -Or-
Jake Griffin
Left -hand guard
Sonny Makasini -F–
Kyle Sfarcioc
Center
Bruce Mitchell
TREVOR PAY
Right guard
Austin Theus-Or-
Kyle Sfarcioc
Tackle
Andrew Gentry
Trevin Ostler
Defensive end
Viliami Po'uha -Or-
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Kato Sana
Justin Kirkland
Kaufti Pafoot
Tackle
John Taumoepeau
Purcell
Excrement
Outskirts
Logan
Hunter Clegg
Orion Mile-Kaufusi-Or-
Sake Akana
Sam
Isaiah Glasker
Ephraim Asiata
Maika Kafusi
Mack
Less Ezra -or-
Choe Bryant-Stress
Max Alford
Rover
Jack Kelly
Aas Kaufusi
Miles Hall -or
Pierson Watson
Strong safety
Raider Batui -F–
Start Carla
Talan Alfrey
Free safety
Tanner Wall -or-
Start Carla
Matthias Leach
Nickel
Tommy Prassas
Tayvion Beasley
Cannon Devries
Cornerback
Mory Bamba
Jayden Dunlap
Marcus McKenzie
Cornerback
Evan Johnson
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam vander hair
Fuller Shurtz
Kick -off
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam vander hair
Fuller Shurtz
Long
Garrison Grimes
Ty Smith
Shovel
Parker Kingston
Cody Hagen
PUNTER -TERKASTER
Parker Kingston
Tiger Bachmeier
Byu vs. Stanford
Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
Kick -off: 8:15 pm (MDT)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Mitch Harper is a byu -insider for kslsports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast Daily on KSL Sports YouTube and KSL Newsradio (Subscribe).Harper is also co-host of Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) at KSL Newsradio.
Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu Athletics in the Big 12 Conference On X (formerly Twitter)AndInstagram:@Mitch_harper.
Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from the sports leader of Utah. This allows you to stream live radio and video, you keep up to date with all your favorite teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/ncaa/byu-football/byu-football-depth-chart-stanford/556438
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Remissions of the rock earthquake of Afghanistan: 1 AExBulletin
- Trumps Belligerance pushes XI, Putin and Kim together and tears the order of the old world | Simon Tisdall
- The treasure sanctions the chemical company based in China to fight against synthetic opioid trafficking
- Joining XI, Kim and Putin to obtain a military parade with Beijing
- Kyivek in mourning Russian strikes after at least 23 people die BBC News
- Nab rejects the false letter alleging that Imran Khan has kept a Gold Lota
- Rew who? Somerset Schoolboy is one of the best Batting -Provens in England | Cricket
- Trkiye will never remain silent on the oppression of Netanyahu in Palestine: Erdogan
- Watch: Trump again calls Epstein Case a “hoax” because survivors ask for responsibility
- TPS rate drops will benefit ordinary humans, farmers, MPMs: PM Modi welcomes reforms
- Van Boening is undefeated to claim $ 20k -authorized, 52nd annual Texas open from Skinny Bobs – News – News
- ATC Lahore granted Shahrez Khans Bail, as part of the May 9 riots.