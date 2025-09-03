



Provo, Utah-The Byu -football depth card card for week two against the Stanford Cardinal is out. Byu, the matchup goes against the cardinal with a 1-0 record, after crushing Portland State last Saturday 69-0. Byu -football depth card for week two against Stanford. pic.twitter.com/bbyy5hs1cj – Mitch Harper (@mitch_harper) September 1, 2025 Byu Football Depth Chart: Stanford Week Notes After an impressive victory over an FCS opponent, there are not many changes in the depth card, but there are a few. Here are the notes. Weylin Lapuaho was removed from the depth card Last week byu interior was offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho because of an injury. Lapuaho meets Stanford in the week two and is removed from the depth card on the left waiting position. Instead of his Sonny Makasini and Kyle Sfarcioc. The 'or' next to Justin Kirkland was removed Oklahoma State Nose Tackle Transfer Justin Kirkland did not play last week due to a knee injury. During last week's depth card, he was mentioned on the second unit with a 'or' next to his name, next to Weber State Transfer Kaufusi Pafoke. In the week two matchup against Stanford, there is no 'or' between Kirkland and Pafoke. Kirkland is mentioned as the only second team behind Keanu Tanuvasa. Hunter Clegg is going out of the second unit Real first -year Hunter Clegg is now the primary backup on the outer edge on the depth card of this week. Last week Clegg was one of the three players in the mix for the second team unit. Clegg played 16 Snaps and recorded one tackle in the victory over Portland State. A former recruit of four stars of the American Fork High School, Clegg joined the Byu football program after a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days. He initially drew at the University of Utah of high school. Quarterback Beer Bachmeier McCae Hillstead -Or- Treyson Bourguet Emerson Geilman Walk back LJ Martin Temee chicken Jovesa Black Enoch Doe Width Chase Roberts chase Cody Hagen Reggie Frischknecht Width Parker Kingston Tiger Bachmeier Width Jojo Phillips Tei Nacua Tight end Carsen Ryan Keyen Nead -od – Ethan Erickson -Or- Noah Maikaki Left tackle Isaiah Jatta Kaden Chidester -Or- Jake Griffin Left -hand guard Sonny Makasini -F– Kyle Sfarcioc Center Bruce Mitchell TREVOR PAY Right guard Austin Theus-Or- Kyle Sfarcioc Tackle Andrew Gentry Trevin Ostler Defensive end Viliami Po'uha -Or- Bodie Schoonover Nose Kato Sana Justin Kirkland Kaufti Pafoot Tackle John Taumoepeau Purcell Excrement Outskirts Logan Hunter Clegg Orion Mile-Kaufusi-Or- Sake Akana Sam Isaiah Glasker Ephraim Asiata Maika Kafusi Mack Less Ezra -or- Choe Bryant-Stress Max Alford Rover Jack Kelly Aas Kaufusi Miles Hall -or Pierson Watson Strong safety Raider Batui -F– Start Carla Talan Alfrey Free safety Tanner Wall -or- Start Carla Matthias Leach Nickel Tommy Prassas Tayvion Beasley Cannon Devries Cornerback Mory Bamba Jayden Dunlap Marcus McKenzie Cornerback Evan Johnson Therrian Alexander III Punter Sam vander hair Fuller Shurtz Kick -off Will Ferrin Matthias Dunn Place Kicker Will Ferrin Matthias Dunn Holder Sam vander hair Fuller Shurtz Long Garrison Grimes Ty Smith Shovel Parker Kingston Cody Hagen PUNTER -TERKASTER Parker Kingston Tiger Bachmeier Byu vs. Stanford Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025 Kick -off: 8:15 pm (MDT) TV: ESPN Radio: KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) Mitch Harper is a byu -insider for kslsports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast Daily on KSL Sports YouTube and KSL Newsradio (Subscribe).Harper is also co-host of Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) at KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu Athletics in the Big 12 Conference On X (formerly Twitter)AndInstagram:@Mitch_harper. Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from the sports leader of Utah. This allows you to stream live radio and video, you keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @mitch_harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/ncaa/byu-football/byu-football-depth-chart-stanford/556438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos