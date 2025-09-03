



Hamden, Conn. The ice hockey program of Quinnipiac Ladies and head coach Cassandra Turner have announced the leadership group for the coming season 2025-26. The group was announced to the team this spring at the annual end of the season. The ice hockey program of Quinnipiac Ladies and head coachhave announced the leadership group for the coming season 2025-26. The group was announced to the team this spring at the annual end of the season. My Lopata will serve as captain of the team while Zoe disagreement ” Tessa Holk ” Tatum Zwarter And Emerson Jarvis Become assistant captains for the coming season. My Lopata – Captain Lopata returns for her fifth year in a Bobcat uniform, after he had played on the Blue Line in 111 games. She has chosen 11 points and was a regular defender for quin during her time in Hamden. Zoe disagreement – Assistant – captain Zoe disagreement Will be a senior this season and is a supporting pillar on the Blue Line for the Bobcats since he came to the team as a first year in 2022. She is the top five on the Bobcats finished in blocked shots in every season, while the team led the team a season ago with 65, she is 24 points in 114 matches. Tessa Holk – Assistant – captain After he joined the Bobcats as a junior a season ago, Holk was named Assistant Captain for this season. She made an immediate impact and played in all 38 games while she has 10 points Tally. She had a season -high three points against Sacred Heart on November 29. Tatum Zwarter – Assistant – captain In her fourth season in Hamden, Blacker was appointed assistant captain. She has added depth to the goalkeeper of the Bobcats, after he played in one match, so that is only one goal and has made 11 saves. Emerson Jarvis – Assistant – captain Jarvis goes into Hamden's third season after switching in her second year. At that time she played in 67 games, scored 24 points and had a season -high three assists in Qu's victory over St. Lawrence a season ago. For a look at the ice hockey program of Quinnipiacwomen, follow it on social media @qu_wih or go to gobobcats.com/wih.

