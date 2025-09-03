They love time machines: the endless magic of cricket scorecards | Cricket

THere is a scene in the matrix when Cypher, the Sardonic Turncoat played by Joe Pantoliano, is at Keanu Reevess Neo for a couch with monitors. To Neos eyes it is an endless waterfall of meaningless green code. To Cypher, and for those who have learned the language, there are no numbers and symbols but living images: I don't even see the code, he says. All I see is blonde, brunette, redhead

A cricket score card works in exactly the same way. For non -ingwrden it is an impenetrable column of initials, abbreviations and inexplicable figures. But for those who know, these sheets took and figures with an incident; The form of an innings, the rhythm of a bowling spell, the hidden drama of a partnership.

Score cards are beautiful things, says the BBC statistician Andy Zaltzman. They love time machines. You can view a score card from 1800 and, even with fairly minimal details, get an idea of ​​how the game has evolved. There is a joy in the infinite variety of the possible stories within a game.

Andy Zaltzmans 2019 Cricket World Cup Final Scorecard. Photo: Andy Zaltzman

That is the magic. John Arlott, the great commentator and poet, once described the score card as the most compressed and the most extensive form of literature at the same time. A line such as Bradman B Hollies 0 is both a plot twist and a shock output. Five consecutive scores with one digit give a feeling of panic in the dressing room. Extras at the top of the battle schedules, as happened with Bermudas women in 2008 when they were excluded 13 to 13 by South Africa, become a kind of cruel clou. Against the trained eye, score cards are not only records, but stories, pocket novels where you distract characters, tension, pacing, even humor.

Bill Frindall, the BBCS encyclopaedic scorer nicknamed plates, continued: the score card is crickets autobiography, written a ball at the same time. For Frindall, who recorded each test between 1966 and 2008 in Immaculate Longhand, the card was not a dry ledger but a diary, in which every entry carried and played the cadence of a ball.

And just like the Matrix code, Crickets Scorecard -Language is meticulously invented. Early score cards were little more than lists of runs, often published weeks after the game. The oldest surviving Scorecard dates from 1744 and tells a match between London and has played on the honorable Artillery Company Ground. The result of a 55-run victory for Kent and the individual scores are marked, but pointing of dismissal, as well as bowling figures, are absent.

Towards the end of the 1700s, Samuel Britcher, Scorer at Marylebone Cricket Club, began to produce annual scoring lists at Lords, printed as Penny pamphlets. These were one of the first formal score cards. Britcher recorded runs, dismissal and bowling figures, but only in the simplest sense. For example, dismissals were often just marked as bent or trapped, without details who caught the ball. The notation was inconsistent. As the renowned amateur player Arthur Haygarth complained: when there are two scores of the same competition, they never agree. Club cricketers Today, especially those who are responsible for the non -enviable task of screaming the name of the bowlers!?

The Victorian era saw the rise of more structured, statistical thinking. The Scorecards from the 1840s started with balls with balls, bowling analyzes and extras, although the standards varied from publication to publication. Towards the beginning of the 20th century, the modern batting and bowling format with two columns came up: batters mentioned with scores and dismissal; Bowlers with overs, girls, runs and wickets.

Scorekeeping also opens the game for those who may not shine on the field. They also allow you to be involved, even if you are not very good at playing, Andrew Samson explains, a lace -up scorer and statistician from South Africa. I have always enjoyed doing it. I was pretty nonsense in batting and bowling, but I was at the first team at school by scoring. It is so special to see fans in the crowd score.

Modern scorers have some dichromatic code once converted into a rainbow palette. Zaltzman not only scores in a unique way, matching batters with the bowlers they have confronted, but also uses a series of colored pens while he does. For example, Steve Smiths runs are noticed in dark blue, while Mark Woods balls will be in red. A commentator sitting next to Zaltzman can immediately see patterns, partnerships and momentum shifts.

A spectator checks his score card on an Essex V Warwickshire match in 2008. Photo: David Ashdown/Getty images

And yet, as the matrix warned, the digital age brings a certain degree of danger. Runs and wickets are increasingly being included on iPads and apps throughout the country, with live feeds streaming in analysis dashboards. Modern scoring offers a precision that Haygarth could never have imagined. But, as Samson notes: it would be a shame if we lose the old technology of pen and paper. Id encourage all the young fans to try it the next time they watch a game.

Zaltzman picks up the story while sharing a picture of his own handwritten record of England 2019 World Cup final victory over New -Zeeland. Ben Stokes Heroics, Jimmy Neesham's all -round effort and Jofra Archers who win super are all imprisoned in beautiful technicolor. I look at it as much to see them if I like to create them, says Zaltzman. There is something therapeutic when writing small numbers alongside names. It is so incredibly satisfying. You start with this empty score card and then you have the story of a whole cricket match at the end. What could be better than that?