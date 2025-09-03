CEO apologizes for taking signed Majchrzak -hat of Boy at US Open





Polish CEO apologizes after he has thrown away from Boy at Us Open Piotr Szczerek said he believed that Kamil Majchrzak signed the hat for him to give his sons when he seemed to grab the little boy's cap. Fox – LA The CEO of a Polish paving company gave an apology after a signed hat that tennis player Kamil Majchrzak intended to give open to a young boy in the US. Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Drogbruk, a paving company based in Poland, said in a September 1 Declaration of social media That he 'takes full responsibility for my extremely poor judgment and hurtful actions'. In a video that led widespread recoil on social media, Szczerek sees the signed hat wipe while Majchrzak hands it over to a boy in the crowd. The incident took place when Majchrzak celebrated his second round victory against Karen Khahanov during the tournament on August 28. “I would unambiguously apologize with the young boy, his family, all fans and the player himself,” said Szczerek, adding that he sent the hat back to the boy. “I hope that, at least to a certain extent, I can repair the damage that I have caused,” he said. CEO says he took a signed hat because he thought it was for his sons In his statement, Szczerek said he thought the signed hat was meant for his sons, who had previously asked for signatures. “It was never my intention to steal a valued souvenir of the young fan,” he said. “I became entangled in the heat of the moment and the joy of victory.” < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Szczerek added: “Regardless of what I believed that it happened, the actions I undertook, the young boy hurt and disappointed the fans.” The statement also drove wrong information that circulated online that Szczerek hired a law firm as a result of the incident. “For years my wife and I have been involved in supporting children and young athletes, but this incident has shown me that a moment of inattention can undo work and support. It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility,” said Szczerek. Drogbruk, the SZCZerek company, also shared the rack On social media. Kamil Majchrzak reunites himself with a boy who has not received a signed hat Two days after the hat that had the incident, Majchrzak shared on his Instagram that he met the boy who was originally meant to receive the signed hat. “Today after warming up, I had a nice meeting,” he wrote in a video exercised since then on his Instagram story. “Do you recognize (hat emoji)?” Majchrzak also shared a photo next to the boy, Brock. “Hello world, together with Brock we wish you a great day!” The tennis player wrote. Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA Today. She can be reached at[email protected].

