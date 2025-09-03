New Year's Eve GAU -Tafeltnis Tournament 2025 ends





| Courtesy photo. The last round of the GAU table tennis tournament 2025, organized by the Gau Sports Club in a unique initiative, was held last night on the ground floor of the newly established Faculty of Agriculture at Gazipur Agricultural University. The event turned into a lively celebration of sportiness, filled with excitement, student energy and enthusiastic spectators. The tournament ended with a lively prize-giving ceremony, where Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. GKM Mustafizur Rahman was present as the most important guest and prizes awarded for the winners and second. In the ladies singles, Mushtari Mocohol Jannati won the champion title, while Farzana Yeasin came in second. In the gentlemen Singles, MD. Naziur Rahman crowned champion, with MD. Maruf Hossain Tiyal second. In his inspiring speech, the Vice-Kanselier emphasized the importance of sports in holistic education, explanation, true human development requires a balance between academic, physical and mental growth. Sports Still Still Discipline, Learn perseverance and commit teamwork. I am proud to see that our students apologize for both academic and athletes. GAU will continue to support co-curriculary initiatives. The last competition and ceremony were chaired by director of Student Welfare, Professor Dr. Mohammad Sharif Raihan, with treasurer -Professor Dr. Md. Safiul Islam Under and Procor -Professor Dr. Mohammad Saiful Alam present as special guests. Also present were registrar MD. Abdullah Mridha, director of research professor Dr. Md. Moshiul Islam, officials from the physical education department and a large number of students. Opening the event with a welcome speech, noted the registrar, playing sports play a crucial role in the spiritual development of students. The creative and consistent initiatives of the Gau Sports Club are really commendable. Md. Naziur Rahman spoke on behalf of the winners and expressed his gratitude and ambitions and stated that participation in this tournament was a remarkable experience. We have not only learned how to compete, but also how we can grow through teamwork, resilience and self -discipline. The event ended with the final comments of the presidents, amid an atmosphere of parties and the enthusiasm of students. The Gau Sports Club confirmed its dedication to organizing even larger sporting events in the future, with a vision to promote university athletics at both national and international level.

