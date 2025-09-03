College Football Coaches Poll 2025 Week 2 rankings released with Risers and Fallers





After the first full week of the 2025 season with different selection framework matchups and some remarkable disturbances, the New coaches -survey reflects everything that happened by a busy slate from University Football.

Ohio State went to the first place After a 14-7 victory over no. 1-ranged Texas on Saturday in Columbus. The Longhorns fell on the sixth In the ranking.

LSU saw the other big change in the top five Jump five places to No. 4 after a selection framework on Clemson.

2025 Coaches Poll – Week 2

Six of the top 10 teams in the survey of the preseason played each other in week 1. The only Team Top-10 team that played a non-ranged opponent and Lost was Alabama in a defeat of 31-17 in the state of Florida.

The Crimson Tide was eighth in the top 25 of the preseason. It was the program Lowest preseason Ranking since 2008, which was the second season of Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

After losing a season opener for the first time since 2001, Alabama left to no. 20 in the ranking for week 2. Second -year head coach is balds of the farmer 6-4 Against non -opponents with the Crimson Tide.

For comparison: Saban lost four times in 128 matches of non -opponents during his term of office in Alabama. The next two games of the Crismon Tide are at home against non-animated teams (Louisiana-Monroe, Wisconsin) before a confrontation in Georgia on 27 September.

Notre Dame and Clemson were the other top 10 teams who suffered seasonal losses during the weekend, but they did not hurt so much in view of the quality of their opponents.

The Fighting Irish, who fell three places until the ninth, played on the road in Miami against a Hurricanes team that opened the year no. 10 in the survey of the preseason. Notre Dame conquered a slow start with 17 points in the fourth quarter to bind the game before Miami 27-24 won at the Go-Ahead field goal of Carter Davis with 1:04.

Notre Dame has a week off before he takes on another arranged opponent when Texas A&M visits South Bend on September 13 on September 13. Miami plays his second of four consecutive home games to start the season on Saturday when the Bethune Cookman organizes.

Clemson only dropped two places from the sixth to the eighth after he had lost at home from LSU. The Dabo Swinney team took a 10-3 lead in the break, but LSU received touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to steal a 17-10 victory in Death Valley.

The ruling ACC champions do not play another team that is currently in the top 25 until October 18 against SMU in a rematch of the title match of 2024 conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25244101-college-football-coaches-poll-2025-week-2-rankings-released-risers-and-fallers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos