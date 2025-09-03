Sports
Pavelski, Gomez, Parise Under 5 chosen in US Hockey Hall of Fame
Joe Pavelski, one of eight players born in the United States who played at least 1,300 NHL matches, was one of the five chosen in the American Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025, announced Hockey in the US on Wednesday.
Scott Gomez, the first Latino to win the Calder trophy, voted as NHL Rookie of the year and a two-time Stanley Cup champion; Zach Parise, who played more than 1,250 games with four teams for 19 NHL seasons; Tara Mounsey, an Olympic gold medal winner and striking ladies hockey player at Brown University; And Bruce Bennett, one of the leading photographers in Hockey for more than 50 years, will also be honored during dinner and the ceremony in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on December 10.
The Lester Patrick Trophy, awarded annually for excellent service to Hockey in the US, will also be presented on that date.
Pavelski had 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 games in the regular season for the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. His teams reached the Stanley Cup-Play-Offs in 16 of his 18 seasons, and his 74 goals in 201 Playoff matches (143 points) are the most by a player born in the United States.
Pavelski, born in Plover, Wisconsin, was selected by the sharks in the seventh round (no. 205) of the NHL design of 2003. He played 13 seasons for San Jose, in second place in the franchise history in goals (355), third in points (761) and Games. Pavelski was a captain of 2015-19 and had 100 points (48 goals, 52 assists) in 134 play-off competitions to help the Sharks to be eligible for the after season 12 times, including the 2016 Stanley Cup final, a loss of six games for the Pittsburgh Penguinss.
In five seasons with Dallas, Pavelski had 307 points (121 goals, 186 assists), including a NHL career-high 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) in 2021-22. He only missed two games in his five seasons and led the stars with 13 goals in 27 games when they continued to the 2020 final, where they lost in six games from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Pavelski won a silver medal at the Olympic Games of Vancouver 2010 and was Team USA captain on the World Cup Hockey 2016.
Gomez had 756 points (181 goals, 575 assists) in 1,079 matches for the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators. The Anchorage, Alaska, Native is from the Mexican-Colombian decent and was selected by the Devils in the first round (no. 27) of the 1997 NHL design.
A member of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, Gomez will start his first season as a coach of the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. He won the 2000 Calder Trophy after scoring 19 goals and 51 assists in 82 games. The dual NHL All Star helped New Jersey to win the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003 and had 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 149 play-off competitions, retired in 2016 after 16 NHL seasons.
Parise played 1,254 NHL matches in NHL and 122 postseason games for the Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche. The resident of Minneapolis left New Jersey, who chose him in the first round (no. 17) of the NHL design of 2003, after seven seasons to sign with his hometown of wild. He had 83 points (39 goals, 44 assists) in 122 Playoff competitions and reached the late season 15 times. The nearest parouse came to winning the Stanley Cup in 2012, when New Jersey lost the final in six games at the Los Angeles Kings.
International won Parise Goud at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship 2002 and was a member of the US National Junior Team 2004 that won the first gold medal in the country at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He also won silver at the 2010 Olympic Games.
Mounsey, a resident of Concord, New Hampshire, played a key role for the team that first won the gold medal in Ladies Ice Hockey on the 1998 Nagano Olympic Games. By many considered the best offensive defender in women's hockey, had Mounsey MINTSIST, four assisted). She also had a team-best seven assists in five games to help the US earn silver at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic Games. She played High School Hockey at Concord High School and was named the New Hampshire Class-L Player of the Year from 1996 under boys and girls.
As a first-year student in 1996-97, Mounsey Brown helped 28-2-1 and was honored as the Ivy League and Ecac Hockey Rookie of the Year. In 1999 she was named one of the 10 candidates and one of the four finalists in 2000 for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, awarded annually to the Top Ladies Intercollegiate Varsity ice hockey player in the NCAA. Now an orthopedic practitioner in New England Baptist Hospital, Mounsey was admitted to the Brown Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. She ended her university career with 118 points (48 goals, 70 assists) in 78 games.
Bennett was a team photographer for the islanders from 1982 to 2004, when he sold his company – Bruce Bennett Studios – to Getty images. He is the world's most productive hockey photographer, who has shot more than 5,300 NHL matches and six Olympic Games in the winter, with a seventh upcoming at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Bennett also worked 45 Stanley Cup -final and more than 470 international matches.
Bennett, born in Brooklyn, New York, started his start in hockey photography with NHL matches in Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum in 1974. Two years later he shot his first Stanley Cup final between the Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers. He has recorded images in 58 different NHL locations, and his complete archive contains more than 2.5 million images.
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/u-s-hockey-hall-of-fame-class-of-2025-announced
