Streamer Ishowspeed meets the Eagles, gets a cheesesteak with Paul George in Philadelphia visit

Twitch and YouTube streamer Ishespeed's Whirlwind Tour by Philadelphia Including several stops for cheesesteaks, a visit to the practice facility of the Eagles, a sprint the “Rocky Steps” and a meeting with Meek Mill and Gillie da King.

Not a bad way to spend about 8 hours in the city of Broederliefde.

Who is Ishowspeed?

Ishowspeed, whose real name Darren Watkins Jr. is, a resident of Ohio with a huge supporter on social media and streaming platforms, including 1.7 million Twitch followers, more than 43 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 40 million Instagram followers.

Four months after a similar tour over various major cities in China, Watkins Philly hit him on day 6 “Speed ​​Does America” ​​tourA 35-day, constant live streamed event where Watkins will visit 25 different states. He started the Tour on Sunday 28 August.

During the tour, the streamer was followed by large crowds who try to get selfies or simply show their faces on the current. Maybe you have I saw some crowds yesterday.

Here is a quick overview of where ISHespeed was in Philly on Tuesday, and where you can find it on the Solid 12-hour YouTube recording of the live stream.

Selfies with Philly High Schoolers

Around 5:45:00 Mark In the video, the tour bus of Ishowspeed sets up in Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, where a crowd of students are gathered outside South Philadelphia High School. Watkins goes to the group and gets a few photos with the crowd before he gets a ride to his next place.

Cheesesteaks at Pat's King of Steaks

Around 6:00:00, Ishespeed heads behind the grill at Pat's King of Steaks In Zuid -Philadelphia with owner Frank Olivieri Jr. Olivieri, whose big uncle is credited for inventing the Philly not, shows Ishowspeed how Ribeye chops on the flattop grill. Then he loads a role with the choice of the streamer of your choice – American, no onions.

“Why not onions, do you have a date tonight?” Olivieri asks.

“No, I don't like onions,” says Ishowspeed — then asks for Mayo.

He gives the cheesesteak a “w” and asks WS in the chat.

“That cheese also struck … that s-not good as hell,” he says, before taking a walk through the Italian market and stopped at a few local companies.

He even stopped for a haircut in a local place (around 6:19:00) before he got a ride to South Street.

Ishespeed and Paul George Visit Jim's Steaks

For his second cheesesteak of the day, Ishowspeed Philadelphia 76ers player Paul George got in Jim's Steaks on South Street, around 6:30:00 am in the video.

The Twitch star gets his steak with American cheese again, but this time it goes without the Mayo. He follows George's lead and puts some ketchup on his.

“It's the Uno,” says George.

They talk a bit about the cheesesteak scene in Ohio (a 7/10 at its best, while Jim's is at least 9/10) and George shares some optimism for the next season of the Sixers.

“I feel that there are so many good places in Philly that you can't even choose,” says Watkins.

Meeting Eagles' Saquon Barkley, Howie Roseman, Big Dom at Novacare Complex

Ishowspeed stops around the Novacare complex in South Philadelphia around 7:19:00 Mark and greet Big Dom and Linebacker Jihad Campbell.

After walking past the Lombardi trophy, the Eagles won in Super Bowl Lii, he encounters retired defensive ending Brandon Graham for a polite conversation before he goes to the practice field and to the weight room.

That is true (around 7:24:00) Howie Roseman greeted the streamer, who shared that he was once a D1 football perspective with an offer from Ohio State and that he can run a 4.4-second 40-year dash. Ishowspeed chose to pursue his streaming career instead.

“Where is Saquon Barkley?” Ishowspeed asks and says: “I have to” – and then make a leap like Barkley's famous obstacle over a Jaguars defender last season.

They go back to the practice field, where he catches some passes from Roseman (around 7:29:00), and then Barkley comes out around 7:42:00.

“I will join you once and we will actually race,” says Barkley. “We will do something that is something for charity.”

“Okay, bet,” says Speed.

Later he meets the 6-foot-8-inch Jordan Mailata and noted: “His hand is like the size of three hands.”

Table tennis in love park

There are many short moments, including trying to see the Liberty Bell before they are rejected because of the large group and the amount of technology and cameras they all have. But around 9:17:00 Mark, Ishespeed comes out in Love Park and plays table tennis a bit.

Meet Philly's “Concrete Cowboys”

Are Difficult to be a cowboy in Philadelphia, unless you are a member from the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club. Ishowspeed went around 9:43:00 in the video to this Noord -Philadelphia stable and met and pets some horses.

The club inspired the 2020 Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy” With Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin in the lead role.

What boxes of boxes get in Front Street Gym

Around 10:28:00 in the video, Ishespeed goes to Kensington and the Front Street Gym visits to meet a few boxers.

Visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art and “Rocky Steps”

Around 11:22:30 you see Ishowspeed running up the stairs in the Philadelphia Museum of Art as “Gonna Fly Now” plays. He really had the rocky experience.

Last Cheesesteak Stop: Skinny Joey's

After 12 hours of streaming in Pennsylvania, This last part of the Philly trip is in a separate video.

Ishowspeed stops to the recently opened skinny Joey's cheesesteaks in Broad Street. This time he orders a cheesesteak with American cheese and Jalapenos and again grabs the ketchup.

He judged Skinny Joey's An 8.5/10.

Meeek Mill and Gillie da King meet

Philly artists greet Ishowspeed near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex in the video. He ends his night on a few ATVs and Dirt Bikes with Meek Mill and Gillie da King, the oversized charm of the Eagles that grew an even wider supporters for his hype videos set to the song “Blow the Whistle”.

Ishowspeed then gets some sleep (yes, still in stream) in his tour bus and then goes to New York in this video.

