



Jordan Cox has been rewarded for his excellent form in the hundred with a call-up to the English team for the three T20s in Ireland later this month. Cox was the leading Run scorer in the tournament with 367 and was named the most valuable player because his oval Invincibles won a third consecutive title. The 24-year-old was initially omitted from the squadrons for the current White-Ball series against South Africa and the matches against Ireland that follow. He will now become a member of a group in Dublin who largely includes none of the multi-format players in England, who will rest before the Ashes series of this winter. The team in Ireland is led by Jacob Bethell, who at the age of 21 becomes the youngest man of Captain England in an international. Head coach Brendon McCullum also skips the series, so Marcus Trescothick is in charge. Cox has previously played three one -day internationals and two T20s, both in 2024. But he sustained enormously with injuries in the Squad test in England. He was in line for a test debut in New Zealand last winter, just to suffer a broken thumb in the nets. Cox then had to withdraw from the team for the one -off test against Zimbabwe in May because of a side chair of playing for Essex. The three T20s of England against Ireland, all in Dublin, take place on 17, 19 and 21 September.

