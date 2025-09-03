Enppi, Petrojet, Al Ittihad and Bahrain Club in Semis





Muscat: The Table Tennis Championship 2025 Arab clubs will be closed on Thursday after five days of high -level competition. The final of both men's and women's team sections takes place in the large hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. The ladies' finale starts at 3 p.m., followed by the long -awaited title collision of the men. After five days of intense action, the championship witnessed exciting competitions and strong performance from the entire Arab region. Four teams have their stains in the semi -final of the men's insured: Egypt Enppi and Petrojet, Saudi -Arabias Al Ittihad and Bahrain Club. On the women's side, Enppi (Egypt), Al Kahraba (Iraq), Al Fata (Kuwait) and Petrojet (Egypt) went to the semi -finals.

Petrojet van Egypt defeated Iraks South Gas Club 31 in the quarterfinals. Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture, will be the chief guest for the concluding ceremony in presence of Khalil Ahmed al Mohannadi, President of the Arab Table Tennis Federation and Abdullah bin Mohammed Bamakhalaf, Chairman of Oman Table Tennis Association, Besides Senior Sports Officials, Dignitaries and Invited Guests.

Quarter -final drama The quarter -final games, which lasted for three hours, yielded moving encounters while Enppi Bahrains Saar Club conquered in a tense 32 game to set up a semi -final with colleague Egyptians Petrojet, who defeated Iraq's South Gas Club 31. The quarter -final matches lasted more than three hours.

Action during the Table Tennis Championship 2025 Arab clubs in Muscat. Bahrain Club earned their semi -final ticket after beating Qatar Club 32 in another marathon confrontation that went to the decisive fifth game. They will be confronted with all Ithad of Saudi Arabia, which has sent Iraqs NAFT already Shamal SC 31 in a quarterfinals of high quality. In classification matches, Omans Ibri Club claimed a 32 victory over Moroccos Wydad to get a stronger position in the 17th24th bracket, while Salalah Club already has a loss of 30 suffering against Jordans Karak in their placement match.

