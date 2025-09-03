



Cricket Wales establishes Strategic North Wales -Basis on Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club Cricket Wales has taken an important step in strengthening his presence in Noord -Wales by signing a new agreement with Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club to use office space in the newly transformed facility of the club. This movement underlines the continuous dedication of Cricket Wales to unite the cricket landscape all over the country and to ensure that all regions get a strong voice in shaping the future of the sport. The new base in Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club will be a hub for Cricket Wales activities in the region, including personnel activities, board meetings and local competition meetings. It reflects a vision of cooperation that recognizes the unique needs and opportunities within each community, while the dedication of Cricket Wales to strengthen Cricket a sport for everyone. Barry Cawte, CEO of Cricket Wales, emphasized the importance of development: “We want to ensure that our presence is impactful in Noord -Wales, and we are proud to have a basis where we have established some of our most important people from Cricket Wales. We will meet meetings of the Board board and the Cricket League meetings. Ultimately, we want Cricket a sport for everyone who has all the demographs to work for the sport.” The initiative was welcomed across the board, in particular by the Cricket Wales team in the region. Sue Wells, North Wales Area Manager for Cricket Wales, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: “We are absolutely pleased to have this basis in North Wales. It gives our team the opportunity to work better with the local community and, as a result, to be much more effective in implementing initiatives that have a meaningful impact on cricket here and in Wales. It is a fantastic step forward.” Wells also praised the individuals who played a crucial role in realizing the project: “Huge credit has to go to Jamie Griffiths from Cricket Wales, who played an important role in getting this project all over the line, and to Amy Griffiths from Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club for bringing everything together and giving so warm welcome to the Cricket Wales team.” The transformation of the facilities of Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club and its collaboration with Cricket Wales emphasize what can be achieved through collaboration and shared vision. This milestone not only creates a stronger basis for cricket in North Wales, but also improves the national image that brings local insights into the heart of the strategy and decision-making of Cricket Wales. While Cricket Wales looks at the future, the new base of North Wales becomes a beacon for inclusive growth, local involvement and United progress in the entire principality. Ends.

