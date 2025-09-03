Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 2025 Week 1 Monday evening football





Here is where to look, listen to and stream the season opener of the Bears 2025 against the Minnesota Vikings in Soldier Field: How to look Date/time: Monday, September 8, 7:15 pm (CT)

Monday, September 8, 7:15 pm (CT) Television : ABC/ESPN

: ABC/ESPN Streaming : NFL+ (Only in Chicago), ESPN+” Game Pass International (Outside the US, Canada and China)

: NFL+ (Only in Chicago), ESPN+” Game Pass International (Outside the US, Canada and China) Broadcast: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Analyst), Lisa Salters (Sideline), Laura Rutledge (Sideline) How to listen RADIO: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2), Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Spanish)

ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2), Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Spanish) Streaming: NFL+

NFL+ ESPN Chicago Bears Radio Network Team: Jeff Joniak (Play-by-Play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (Sideline)

Jeff Joniak (Play-by-Play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (Sideline) Latino Mix 93.5 FM -broadcasters : Omar Ramos (Play-by-Play)

: Omar Ramos (Play-by-Play) Bears Gameday Spanish radio broadcasts are offered to you by PNC. Pregame/postgame -shows Bears Gameday Live is offered by Advocate Health Care starts at 5:30 PM on Monday 8 September and can be seen in the Chicago region on FOX32 Chicago.

Bears Postgame Live offered by United Airlines is broadcast immediately after the game on Marquee Sports Network. Click here To find available providers and channel information for the sports network of the tent in your region. Bears Postgame Live can also be seen on ChicagobeRears.com and the Chicago Bears Official app brought by Verizon. Marc “Silvy” Silverman, Dionne Miller and former Bears receiver Tom Waddle will organize ESPN Chicago's (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2) Pregame show, which starts at 5 p.m. Silverman also organizes the half -time show. The Postgame -Show, organized by John Jurkovic and Peggy Kusinski, runs two hours after each match. Digital/social media Chicagoland Miller Lite Headquarters Bars Official Miller Lite Chicago Bears bars can be found everywhere in Chicagoland. Find the head office closest to you, so that you know where to encourage the bears. Non-chicagoland wears bars Whether you are traveling for work, from the state moved or are just looking for a new local meeting place, the Bears Bars database can help you find fellow fans around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/where-to-watch-listen-stream-chicago-bears-minnesota-vikings-monday-night-football-2025-week-1-tv-radio-football-online-nfl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos