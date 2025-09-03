



Orono, Maine-It Veldhockey Team of the University of Maine remains at home for another weekend set of two games when it organizes Quinnipiac on Friday at 3 p.m. before it is recorded on Sunday at Stonehill on Sunday, both games will take place in the Maine Field Hockey Complex and will be streamed at ESPN+. Game One (Quinnipiac) can be seen here (ESPN+)

Game Two (Stonehill) can be seen here (ESPN+)

International public can watch the game here (Americaeast.tv) Live statistics Game 3 | Maine versus Quinnipiac Friday 5 September | 3 pm ESPN+

Orono, Maine | Maine Veldhockey Complex

Promotions: International day -The Black Bears will honor their international student athletes, together with the welcome of all Umaine International students and student groups in the game. Game 4 | Maine vs. Stonehill Sunday, September 7 | 1 pm ESPN+

Orono, Maine | Maine Veldhockey Complex

Promotions:Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the complex with treats and bandanas that are offered to every puppy present. The Black Bears will also hold a signature session after the conclusion of the game. About Maine: The Black Bears opened the 2025 season with a few losses against Power-5 opponents when they dropped the season opener 2-0 until the then no. 8 Boston College jumped to a lead of two goals on Indiana before they fell to the Hoisiers, 4-3.

Olivia Genitus Registered two goals in the Maine match with Indiana and enter the weekend as the early leader of Maine with four points. Saylor Kuefler Maine's third goal added during the opening weekend to join an assist for three points.

Registered two goals in the Maine match with Indiana and enter the weekend as the early leader of Maine with four points. Maine's third goal added during the opening weekend to join an assist for three points. Rosaria Mrázováplayed both complete games in the cage for Maine, and made eight Saves during every outing. The eight storing versions corresponded to her second highest single game saves total of the season. One of The rescues of Mrázová, a diving attempt followed by a kick of her back, earned her the number 4 game on the top 10 of Sportscenter.

Maine made more total penalty corners (17) than both opponents, total, during the opening weekend. About Quinnipiac: The Bobcats opened their first weekend of action with a few wins and reached Holy Cross with a final of 2-1 before gaining a 2-0 Shutout victory at Buckknell.

Francisca Eschoyez Led Quinnipiac with a pair of goals on opening weekend While Rosemarijn van Keulen and Laren Keyte Each Tallied A Goal. Katie Shanahan Added Two Assists.

Cristina Torres earned both victories in the cage after he had only allowed one goal on 12 shots and picking up her first shutout of the season.

The two wins from the Poort competition Quinnipiac's victory Total of a year ago after the Bobcats had completed the 2024 2-16, 0-7 campaign in League Play.

The Bobcats return 16 student athletes from a year ago, including All-Big East Second team selection Eschoyez. About Stonehill: The Skyhawks go into the weekend for their first victory of the year after they have fallen in Northeastern (2-0) and Bryant (4-0) to open the season.

Isabelle Morton both suffered losses in the cage after she gave six goals on 16 shots. Morton made 10 stops.

Stonehill is coached by Maine Alumnidanielle Aviani ('17) and Mia Borley (Maine '22).

Stonehill is going in the fourth year in Division-I after the start of the transition to start the 2022 season. -Umaine-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblackbears.com/news/2025/9/3/preview-field-hockey-returns-to-action-friday-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos