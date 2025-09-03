AS Thomas Rew reached the edge of the field that he was greeted by his older brother James and they shared the hottest embrace an open show of affection, says Rew, saved for special occasions. That day, August 8, 2025, more than checked that box.

Rew was bathed in the Somerset -Zon that treated a Taunton -mixed on their first right glimpse of an earlier talent on Friday and the generous applause. They had heard the whisper since his early teenagers: Rew was a first XI, if not internationally, banker and the 17-year-old unbeaten 84 of 81 balls had just sent his side to a White-ball victory against Durham. It was a special feeling to walk away from that field with the entire provincial land behind us, says Rew.

Rews runs that day was impressive, but more striking was his handling of a potentially difficult chase. He manipulated both the field and the ball, watched a batter every centimeter who had been there a thousand times before and hardly failed. The last cuts flourished past the point, while Checked Drives looked effortlessly. If an opening was connected, Rew has excavated another. A former international of England under the opposition said afterwards that Rew was the best junior he had seen.

For Rews parents it was a day that was both proud and practical. Mama, Debbie and Dad, Chris, have hardly missed a series of both career brothers. While earlier that has largely had split trips, now that both Somerset First team are cricketers that has changed.

The younger Rews Maiden First team involvement came in May, just after he had signed a Somerset contract in the short term. James was in the English men's test team and Thomas provided Wicketkeeping coverage. In the end James Ben Stokess Xi missed his Somerset spot in Chester-le-Street. But after he was colored on his fingers, Thomas took the gloves for Durhams' second innings. He wore Jamess Baggy white shirt.

Thomas Rew on the way to a match -winning 84 not against Durham. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

I was pretty nervous to walk outside with the boys, Rew says shyly. His words are undoubtedly true, but given his calmness on the field they are hard to believe. After ID had taken a few catches, those nerves went a bit. There are in the dressing room in Whites after a victory and the singing of Blackbird was special.

It took me a few days to learn the words, he says by laughing when asked about the Wurzels Classic that Somerset took over as a victory. But I have sung enough now that I am quite used to it.

Rew refers to the seven display that is needed as a Somerset, reached the semi -final of the one -day cup against Worcestershire on Sunday. Unfortunately, there was no no. 8.

Under Jamess Captainincy, Thomas was always present, and made 308 runs on 44, and the tournament caused a rare extensive enchantment of the couple that a field shared. At the age of four, they meant that they only played a few times together at Kings College, while both are available for club cricket just as usual as a dry English April. They know their clubmates from Taunton St Andrews as the goat and baby goat respectively.

However, Thomas has happy memories of following James as a child. Wo journey around and looks at him at Somerset under the 10s and Onder11s, he says. I liked to go to those games and dad would throw some balls in the nets.

Hugs Thomas Rew and his brother James (right). Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Who was he eye in his mind? I have always enjoyed watching Ab de Villiers. The way he cuts is amazing. I tried to copy him and Dad would try to wipe me like he used to. Jos Butler is also a huge when he came through Somersets Academy and went to Kings.

Rew returns to school to be A-levels in geography, economy and mathematics. It is sometimes difficult, he says. Especially when people around you go to play golf and padel! But it is still a year of hard work and then I can concentrate on cricket.

Last winter he missed a part of the training to visit South Africa with England under 19 and will do it early next year like a World Cup tournament in Zimbabwe and Namibia, where he will probably be a captain. I will stay in touch with the teachers, he says. With a world cup? Of course you will. Rewnikt.

After he fed the team against India this summer (in the ODI series only Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old with an IPL century, he will probably lead his country on that tournament. I enjoyed every minute, he says about Captain. It is hard to keep and having to run back and forth to the bowler. But there are plenty of people on the field to help you if you ever struggle.

A question about how he found that he transferred both gloves and leadership to James in Somerset, still deserves a grin. It felt weird to be in third place and to go back. But I still think about how to influence the game. Thomas admits that he has offered James the strange post-match pointer, but we try to leave the cricket chat on the field and just talking about other sports at home was still massively competitive in everything we do.

Thomas Rew celebrates a century for England under 19 years old. Photo: Andy Kearns/Getty Images

The couple plays each other at Padel, Squash and Golf. There are some leaks on the golf course, says Rew. Good competitions, but I am absolutely liable [to throw a tantrum] It happened on a few different courts. I think that's just my competitive character. I want to beat him everything, which is sometimes not the case.

This summer, REW has hit for a provinces of Select XI and for England under 19, debuted in both domestic Whiteball competitions and has signed a Somerset contract that runs until 2027. An arc of the district championship feels plausible this month and then, who knows?