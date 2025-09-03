Sports
University ranking: Ohio State, LSU Rise as Texas, Alabama Tumble in CBS Sports 136
Week 1 fireworks made inevitable changes in the College Football Rankinglist and CBS Sports voters agreed that the new no. 1 The team is that just beats number 1: Ohio State.
The Buckeyes defended home base and convincing Barm Manning in a convincing way, increased from No. 3 in the latest CBS Sports 136, our ranking of each FBS team. LSU also made a strong impression and jumped from No. 9 to no. 2. Both jumped for Penn State, that from No. 2 to No. 3 slipped despite a 46-11 victory over Nevada.
The Top 10 also saw Shakups for Texas (Six places down), Clemson (Down Five) and Notre Dame (two) after losing for fellow TOP-10 teams. Miami has meanwhile risen in the top five after Sunday evening's victory against the Irish.
Further on, the state of Florida, Utah and Auburn climbed with statement victories, while Alabama suffered one of the biggest drops of the week. The Crimson Tide fell all the way to no. 26 after losing Tallahassee.
Highlights of those adjustments – and more of the CBS Sports 136 – can be found in the report of the Mover's report under the Top 25 table.
College football experts of CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute every week, which will be on average for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-136 on our ranking page.
Greatest Movers
- No. 33 USF (+48): The very first match of the week 1 schedule allowed the entire university football to set up the Post-Sashton Jeanty era in Boise State, but instead everyone ran away with a new optimism for what USF could achieve in 2025. With Byrum Brown Gezond and the defense that sees the Bulls in a Lopsed win, the Bullsed win, the Bullsed win, the Bullsed Win, the Bullsed Win, the Bullsed Win, the Bullsed Win Looks like candidates in a Lopsed Win, the Bulls looks like candidates in a Lopsed Win, the Bulls looks like candidates in a Lopsed Win, the Bulls look like kevelers in the America.
- No. 13 Florida State (+28): The victory of Florida State against Alabama has consequences for both teams in the ranking. Because although the Crimson Tide again disappointed as a favorite with double digits, there is also a large amount of credit for work outside the season Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.
- No. 32 Tulane (+13): The attack was taken by Jon Sumrall and Tulane when their Jersey request was not granted. Although semantics can be discussed, you cannot dispute that Green Wave gave a lead to their victory against Northwestern. Jake Retzlaff seems to have settled as the new QB1 of the team, and Tulane deserves a place in the Top 40 while they watch a run at a conference title and potential CFP place.
- No. 47 Boise State (-13): It seems likely that Boise State will play better than on a late Thursday afternoon in Tampa in week 1. But there are alarm bells for those who believed that this team would roll through the mountainwest. The results of week 1 can sometimes look strange afterwards, and Spencer Danielson hopes that it will do the same. But our voters needed a large hinge of their preseason priors after the loss at USF.
- No. 41 Baylor (-15):Baylor's inability to stop against Auburn's ground game really put a damper in the potential of the bears for a thunderous start of the season. Now that SMU pops up afterwards, they have to clean up things quickly or get a drop outside the top 50.
- No. 26 Alabama (-18): When 247sports stated the schedule of Alabama as most in the countryIt justified the presentation hype for a recessed year. But after a seasonal loss that looked more like the Head-Scratching Netherlands for Oklahoma and Michigan last season, there was a fast and ruthless adjustment for a group that not only fell out of the top 10, but the Top 25.
- No. 39 Kansas State (-25): A sloppy show in Dublin can be apologized, but struggling to store FCS North Dakota, Kansas State places “Fire Sale” for our voters. On paper there are plenty of weapons to contend with everyone in BIG 12, but the implementation problems to start the year have really disputed that the Wildcats deserve that kind of ranking among their colleagues.
View the rest of the CBS Sports 136: Teams arranged 26-136
|
