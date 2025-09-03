Sports
W. Graeme Roustan really acquires hockey
W. Graeme Roustan, the owner and publisher of the Hockeynieuws, has signed a definitive agreement to really acquire hockey from True Temper Sports Inc.
The manufacturer of powerful hockey equipment has become the fastest growing brand in sport with a number 1 market share position in adapted skates and adapted goalkeeper equipment, according to Wednesday's press release.
NHL Hart Trophy and triple Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk, Jordan Binington and PWHL star Natalie Spooner belong to professional hockey players with troubles.
Roustan, the chairman of Roustan Capital, was the driving force and an investor in the takeover of Bauer hockey of Nike in 2008. As chairman of the board until 2012, the market share of Bauer Hockeys grew to more than 50 percent, making it the number 1 brand in hockey.
It is an honor and a privilege to be able to acquire the most exciting entrepreneurial brand, Roustan said in the announcement. Just as I helped Bauer to the number 1 brand in the industry, my goal is to repeat that again with True.
The competitive sales process attracted interest on sports equipment and investment sectors.
The sale of real hockey to W. Graeme Roustan marks an exciting new chapter for our brand and our customers, said Dave McNally, vice-president of sales and marketing at True Hockey. Our dedication to innovation and increasing the bar on performance has never been stronger. With the support and deep industry experience from Graeme and his team, True is ready to the next phase of rapid growth.
True Hockeys Global Operations will switch to Roustan, including the Lefebvre Familys Goalie Factory in Terroron, Que., The Scott van Horne Skate Factory in Winnipeg, man., And the European Union headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
In order to work together with members of the Lefebvre family who, in my opinion, by far the most recognized family in the history of the development of goalkeeper equipment and Scott van Horne, the world leader in the design of Skates, is a scenario that I had dreamed of when I was chairman of Bauer, Roustan said. Now the dream has come true.
Pat Lefebvre, the GM and director of Innovation Goalie, at True Hockey: My Family: My family added: My family and I are very enthusiastic to build on our passion for designing and producing a world -class goalkeeper product. True has built up an incredible team and we look forward to continuing to build our momentum in the goalkeeper category with the support of Graeme and his company.
Scott Van Horne, the VP of Innovation Skate, also spoke about the acquisition at True Hockey.
Building and innovating the Skate category has been my passion for 25 years, I am looking forward to continuing my life in this exciting new phase for real hockey, Van Horne said. Graeme is the perfect owner of our company in this critical phase of our growth; I could no longer be more enthusiastic about the future.
The acquisition also includes intellectual property and assets for real hockey, real lacrosse and where baseball.
The company will work as a real sport and move its head office to Brantford, Ont., And the 130,000 square feet facility that Roustan Sports has housed since 2019. Roustan is also the owner of Christian, Northland, McKenney and several other brands in sports, production, publication and media.
Although the financial conditions of the transaction have not been announced, it is expected that it will be closed within 60 days and it is subject to usual closing conditions, including the necessary legal approvals.
