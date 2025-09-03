



Colorado Springs, Colo. Former University of North Dakota Hen's Hockey height Zach Parise will be anchored in the American Hockey Hall of Fame as the 2025 class, as announced by USA Hockey on Wednesday. “The collection of talent that is part of the American Hockeyhall of Fame class of 2025 is really remarkable,” says Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “Their extraordinary contributions have positively influenced our game and continue to do this today.” Parise seemed to be at every level that he played, starting with North Dakota from 2002-04. While as a member of the Fighting Sioux, Parise scored 49 goals and added 67 assists for 116 points in just 76 games. In each of his two years with the program, he was a finalist from Hobey Baker Award, was an all-American selection in 2003-04 and helped to reach two NCAA tournaments. The Faribault, Minn., Native spent 19 seasons in the NHL with four teams after being selected by the New Jersey Devils by the New Jersey Devils in the NHL design. During his incredible professional career, Parise played regular season matches in 1,254 NHL and recorded 889 points ever through an und player in the NHL and reached the Stanley Cup final in 2012 with the Devils. On the international stage, Parise served as a member of the Silver Medal-winning Olympic ice hockey team of 2010 Olympic gentlemen, as leader of Team USA during the 2014 Winter Olympics and also represented the US in the World Cup 2016 Hockey. In addition, Parise played world championships in three IIHF men (2005-07); Both the IIHF World Junior Championships 2003 and 2004, which led the US to its very first gold medal in the 2004 event; And the IIHF Onder-18 Heren World Championship 2002, where he also helped USA Team with a gold medal finish. The American Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, which will include the formal enhrinement of the 2025 class, together with the presentation of the Lester Patrick Trophy of the NHL, will be held on Wednesday 10 December 2025 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For more information about North Dakota Hockey, follow on social media @undmhockey or visit Fightinghawks.com.

