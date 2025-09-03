



ATP Tour What are the most crooked rivalry of Novak Djokovic? Serbian faces Fritz in US Open Quarterfinals 03 September 2025 Corinne Dubreuil Novak Djokovic has various crooked Lexus ATP Head2head rivement, including a 20-0 advantage compared to Gael Monfils.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic won his US Open quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz to take advantage of an 11-0 Lexus ATP Head2head series against the American. That is not the first, second or even third most of the head2head that he possesses against an opponent without loss. It is actually the fifth. Djokovic has better unbeaten records against Gael Monfils (20-0), Jeremy Chardy (14-0), Milos Raonic (12-0) and Andreas Seppi (12-0). Djokovic's Lexus ATP Head2heads without loss Djokovic explained that there are two sides to the mental consequences of walking on the field with such a crooked rivalry. On the one hand it offers a lot of confidence. But that also comes busy. “You like to match the boys you have never lost against. But at the same time there is always anticipation on those competitions,” said Djokovic. “Like especially with monfils, every time I play him, people [say]”Okay, is this the moment when he is going to beat me or not?” “Then there is always the extra pressure that you feel on the field that you have to win. You don't even want it to win one.” Despite the one-sided rivalry, Fritz has been competitive with the former number 1 in the PIF ATP rankings in three of their four major meetings. Djokovic only defeated the American once in straight sets in those collisions. That victory came in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, from which the Serbs emerged with 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic also has major differences in Lexus ATP Head2head rivement with opponents who have defeated him. He went 25-3 against Tomas Berdych (+22) and went 19-2 against Marin Cilic (+17), 18-2 against Kei Nishikori (+16) and 21-6 against Stan Wawrinka (+15). He earned a record of 25-11 (+14) against colleague ATP No. 1 club member and former coach Andy Murray.

