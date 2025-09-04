Hockey season Tickets sold out for campaign 2025-26





With just one month until the start of the hockey season of 2025-26, Colorado College announced that it officially sold out its season tickets for the fifth consecutive campaign in Ed Robson Arena. For tiger hockey fans who could not buy season cards, there is a waiting list for the '26 -27 campaign. Tickets with one game are for sale on Tuesday 23 September at 10:00 am at www.cctigers.com/tickets. “We appreciate our hockey fans who have sold season tickets out since Robson Arena opened every season,” said Scott Lowenberg Senior Associate Athletic Director. “To our fans on the waiting list and in the Greater Colorado Springs environment, you benefit from the single game ticket sale that will be made available from September 23. Keep an eye on the November and January matches when our students are gone for autumn and winter holiday, which is a great opportunity to buy Tickets Liveets. The Tigers now focused their sights on 2025-26 with an exciting schedule. Head coach Kris Mayotte this season welcomes two new assistant coaches, Paul Pooley And Jordy Murray . Also 2024 All-American goalie Kaidan Mbereko is back for his senior season. In addition, 2025 All-NCHC defender Max Burkholder top scorer Owen Becknerer and top scorer Drew Montgomery Return this season. CC also welcomes a talented group of newcomers, of which various NHL concept choices are, which brings the total to nine NHL concept choices on the schedule of this year. This incoming class, marked by Tomas MRSIC A selection of the fourth round by the St. Louis Blues in 2024, and Wilson Bjorck A fifth round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in 2025 is regularly arranged in the top 10 in the nation. Colorado College starts the 2025-26 season in the Ed Robson Arena in just a few weeks.

Fri., 3 October cc vs. UConn 19.00

Sat, October 4 cc vs. UConn 6:00 pm

Fri., 10 October cc vs. Bentley 7 p.m. For a complete schedule, go to: ccctigers.com/sports/mensice-hockey/schedule

Go for CC -Hockey ticket information to: cctigers.com/tickets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cctigers.com/news/2025/9/3/mens-ice-hockey-hockey-season-tickets-sold-out-for-2025-26-campaign.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos