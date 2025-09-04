Bradshaw, Kenneth Michael – Kutis Funeral Home Inc

Kenneth Michael Bradshaw, 70, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, surrounded by family and good friends.

Kens Life and Legacy are celebrated by a long list of loved ones.

Ken was the proud father of Jennifer (John) Bishop, Adam (Taylor) Bradshaw and Cory (Danielle) Bradshaw; Nine beloved grandchildren: Victoria, Alex, Nick, Elizabeth, Ethan, Ezra, Arya, Cooper and Finan; Seven great -grandchildren; And remembered by his former wife, Jody Bradshaw.

Ken was the beloved fiancé of Donna Greenwald, loved by her children and grandchildren.

Ken was born on March 19, 1955 from the late Helen (Ne Bouquet) and Pat Bradshaw. He grew up in St. Louis as the oldest of eight brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his brothers Mark, David and Patrick, and is deeply missed by Donna, Kevin, Kirk and Michelle. He will also be remembered by his many sisters -in -law and brothers -in -law, as well as countless nieces, cousins ​​and cousins, about the Bradshaw, Bauer and Bouquet families.

Ken was fiercely loyal to his friends, whose he loved as a family. He had opportunities to catch up, whether it is weekly breakfast, long phone calls or spontaneous visits. He had a gift to turn acquaintances into lifelong companions. His circle of friends was wide and deep, and each held a special place in his heart.

Ken lived a life of services, dedication and love. He proudly served for 30 years with the police of St. Louis before he withdrew as a lieutenant and commander of forensic investigation, where his greatest Point of Pride led the immediate assessment and completion of years of lagging DNA kits. After his retirement, he found joy as a forester in the Zoo St. Louis, where he once remarked the simple joy about his admirers who now waved at him with all five fingers instead of one.

Kens's greatest joy was his great family and circle of friends, especially his appreciated role as PAW-PAW. His grandchildren were just as fond of him as he worshiped. He was a gifted storyteller, where Long Story Short meant anything but meant. And he was the heart of countless family traditions. He was proud that he was the first to want a loved one a happy birthday at midnight. Every Christmas he baked hundreds of cookies to share with everyone. He also liked to meet Santa Claus with his children and later Kleinkerd, in mysterious way, he always seemed to miss Santas visits. Every New Year's Day he had a tradition to jump in his soning pool for a polar dive, everyone delighted with his humor and energy. And on St. Patricks Day his house would smell like Corned Beef and Kool.

Ken lived according to the principles of fairness, discipline and routine, always remained active and ensured that he closed his Apple Watch rings daily. He loved gardening, relaxing in the sun, cooking for family and friends and sharing laughter during meals. Some of his happiest moments were spent playing table tennis with his son, taking the grandchildren for a dive, a walk or a trip to his favorite supermarket, socializing with friends next to his fiancé, Donna or checking in his portfolio and the latest stock purchase. Wherever Ken was, he brought people together with his smile, his laughter and a story that was worth hearing.

Know, we love you and will miss you very much. We will do our best to keep your stories alive, even if it is a little more abbreviated. You were bigger than life, and we are all better because we have known you.

A celebration of the life of Kens will be held in the spring, probably in March around his birthday. Details have appeared. His legacy of love, laughter, service and stories will live on in everyone who knew him.

The family would like to keep your stories about Ken and share for years. Send an e -mail to your memories to: [email protected]

Instead of flowers, donations can be made in Kens -Name at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS.org) or the Backstoppers, Inc. (Backstoppers.org (http://backstoppers.org/)) and are highly appreciated by his family.

