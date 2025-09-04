Sports
National Cricket League – Dallas – Waiting list
Become a member of the waiting list for early access before tickets go on public sale on September 18!
The experience
Waiting list for National Cricket League
Become a member of the waiting list and receive a notification as soon as tickets have been released
Highlights
Witness Elite players and legendary mentors illuminate the field in the new sixty strike format
Enjoy 10 days of cricket, community-oriented theme evenings and entertainment in festival style
New at Cricket? No problem! Learn the basic principles with a quick how to play video for the competition, so that you can cheer like a pro
Celebrate together from an unforgettable opening ceremony to a grand final celebration after the championship game.
See cricket legends up close while they inspire fans and guide the next generation
Take part of a movement that helps to grow cricket from the Grassroots -level and the construction of community in the US while we are preparing for the Olympic Games.
Hosted in the UT Dallas Cricket Stadium, one of the most important cricket locations in the US
General info
Date: 3 – 13 October 2025
Location: Ut Dallas Cricket Stadium, Richardson, TX
Age requirement: Welcome all ages!
Accessibility: The location is Ada -inform
Price: Ticket prices start at $ 25
Consult the frequently asked questions of this experience here
Description
The National Cricket League (NCL) returns to Dallas in October 2025 with more than just cricketits a celebration of sport, culture and community. Now that Cricket returns to the Olympic Games in 2028, the NCL helps to lay the foundation for the Sportfuture in the US, giving American players a platform to shine alongside talent of world class and legendary mentors.
Fans can expect the explosive sixty strikes format and community-oriented theme evenings that people bring together both on and outside the field. Whether you are a lifelong fan or are brand new in sport, the NCL is designed to welcome everyone, teach the game and share the joy of cricket in a way that feels exciting and included.
This has been re -conceived cricket for today's fans built about passion, goal and community. Don't miss your chance to be part of something bigger in the waiting list today and being the first to be in line when tickets are for sale!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
