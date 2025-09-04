Sports
Welcome to the new reality of Alabama Football
For those millions who have climbed on board the Alabama band wagon over the past 20 years, it is probably difficult – if not impossible – to believe that there was a time to find the Karmozijnrode tide in the polls, starting from the bottom and up.
Of course we cannot blame you, because you only had the stratospheric success that Nick Saban brought to Tuscaloosa and released the rest of the universe of the University Football. The Joyless Murderball brand that defined the tide for the entire millennium simply not only the rest of the SEC, but all the remains of common sense.
Unfortunately, here we are again. Only this time there is exactly zero up momentum. Only the opposite.
If you get a call or SMS in the well-being of friends after the loss of Alabama 31-17 to not go to Florida State last weekend, you are not alone. Although true friends do not let friends go out of Auburn women, the same brand of friends are also quickly enjoying the accident of what was recently the most dominant university football program in the country.
Because in the 127 cases Saban's Crimson Tide took on a non -hunted team during his illustrious career, he only lost 4 times. Second -year coach Kalen Deboer? He already has 4 such defeats in 10 of such trips. The most recent, a desultorical defeat for a Seminoles team that collected a 2-10 season in 2024, caused shock waves to rim out as an earthquake that caused a tsunami.
The first wave of the proverbial disaster crashed ashore on Tuesday afternoon, when Alabama of No. 8 fell in the polls to no. 21. For the offspring, the last time a Crimson Tide team was ranked that Low had to start the 2008 season – when Alabama was ranked at number 24 to start in Tuscaloosa.
At the time, however, Famer Julio Jones's future Football Hall, as part of a groundbreaking recruitment class, was the Family Hall by Famer Julio Jones that would eventually win Alabama the National Championship 2009. The future was not only clarified by the recruitment of Jones, but also of the class as a whole, because Saban had finished removing the dead wood from his 7-6 first season and forming what would be known as the process.
Optimism was then towering for Alabama and the Ratte only when the 24th Getide no. 9 Clemson 34-10 in Atlanta defeated to open, which would eventually be an unbeaten regular season. Alabama eventually lost to the final national champion Florida in the SEC title game and then from Utah in the Sugar Bowl, but the cast was set at that time for a historic run that can no longer be seen in modern university football.
Now? It would be one thing if Alabama lost the season opener of 2025 to a Florida State Squad from 2023 caliber. Those seminoles ran the table in the ACC and felt as if they were excluded from the then-4 team College Football Playoff (ironically by Saban's Tide). But the seminoles were not highly due to everyone who came in this season, and were hardly a blip on the radar screen throughout the summer, if not for transfer Quarterback Tommy Castellanos who held over the defense of the tide.
Castellanos turned out not only to be 100% correct in his speech, he also showed how vulnerable Alabama could be the rest of this season. If the Crimson Tide can put such an al-three-phase egg in Tallahassee, what will happen on 27 September in Athens? Or against Tennessee and LSU at home? Heck, even arch-rival Auburn, has to lick his proverbial pork chops to see Alabama coming across for 60 minutes against FSU knowing that the journey from the tide to the plains on November 29 feels more profitable than ever.
Whether you like it or not, Alabama-Fans-Bandwagon or Proofed must probably get used to the fact that the Saban era is officially over. The Crimson Tide is no longer the most feared program in America. No more FCS fans stop the signs of “we want Bama” when their team drives high, because Alabama is no longer the standard.
Inside we inside the dark centuries of Alabama football? It's just too early to really know, but there are 0 indicators that say that this is premature speculation. Florida State not only learned a painful lesson of 60 minutes at the Doak Campbell Stadium Field, the Seminoles also sounded the Clarion Call for everyone in Crimson and White, that this is just a stunning average football team that played in the same uniform that used to be number 1.
No. 21 in the country. Looking at Auburn and the rest of the sec. Filed on the road in a season opener (for the first time in 23 years, no less …) with precious few cupcakes in sight after this week's home opener against Ul-Monroe.
This is Alabama football, all of you. Welcome to the new reality.
David Wasson, an Apse National Award-winning writer and editor, has almost four decades of experience in the print journalism activities in Florida and Alabama. His work has also been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and various national magazines and websites. He also organizes Gulfshore Sports with David Wasson, weekdays from 3 pm to 5 pm in Southwest Florida and on Foxsportsfm.com. His Twitter handle: @justdwasson.
