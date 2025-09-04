



Bishop Montgomery High School Has suspended its Varsity football program for the 2025-26 season, the school announced on 2 September. The Catholic High School, based in Torrance, forfeits the football season after self-reporting offenses of CIF statutes related to transfer players, according to a letter sent by Bishop Montgomery President Patrick Lee and director Michele Starkey. The self -reporting of violations came after an investigation was started by the Archdiocese and the Ministry of Catholic Schools when five students trying to switch to Bisschop Montgomery ruled by the CIF on 20 August for violating a rule that was incorrect, incorrect, incomplete or false information from a student of performers. We acknowledge the seriousness of this situation, and we are sorry deep for the expiry in supervision that have led to violations of CIF-SS regulations, according to the letter. We set corrective measures to guarantee compliance and to prevent such problems in the future. We want to assure you that we are committed to offering the best possible academic and athletic experiences for all our students at Bisschop Montgomery. After the players were not eligible, Bishop Montgomery traveled to Hawaii to play the first match in the regular season against Honolulus Saint Louis High School, one of the top football teams in the country. While the game ended in a loss of 34-27 for Bishop Montogmery, A skirmish broke out where his players hurried the field. That incident led some bishop Montgomery players to be suspended, forcing the school to lose his long-awaited match of August 29 with Orange County Powerhouse, Mater Dei. On August 30, the school announced it had Released main football coach and co-athletic director Ed Hodgkiss After 15 years. Assistance coach Mike Hall, a former player at the school, takes over as an interim head coach for the football team, according to the letter, while all problems with solving problems, so that Bishop Montgomery can perform a Varsity football team next season. CIF rules allow student athletes to request an exemption, so that they can switch to another school and qualify if the sport in which they compete is no longer offered. Our apologies for the impact these actions have had on students and families, our community, the Camino del Rey League, the CIFSS and its membership schools and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, according to the letter. Bisschop Montgomery is committed to actively collaborating with the CIF-SS and the Catholic Athletic Association to restore confidence in our school and our program.

