



Glittery Labubus named after tennis players During a tennis match, most fans keep an eye on the ball while players turn him back and forth with their rackets. But at the US Open of this year, tennis balls are not the only things that focus. This week the Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka played each of her games at the tournament while she was wearing a shimmering labubus on her racket bag. She said that the Labubus – who represent past tennis players – started as a joke, but she is happy that people enjoy the spectacle. “To be honest, I am not a Labubu collector,” said Osaka in a press conference. “This is a kind of one -off thing for the tournament.” Osaka's 4 Labubu -Teergoon Osaka called one of the Labubus Arthur Flash to Arthur Ashe, a pioneer in tennis sport as the only black man who won the singles titles in Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open. A second Labubu was nicknamed Billie Jean Bling after tennis legend Billie Jean King. King is an American former World No. 1 -tennis player who won 39 Grand Slam titles. Arthur Flash Labubu van Osaka, Left, and Billie Jean Bling Labubu, on the right, were Dentens for players from the past. (Image credits: Naomi Osaka/Instagram) Osaka called a third Labubu Althea Glitterson to Althea Gibson, a tennis champion that broke the color barrier of the sport and became the first black woman who won a Grand Slam event in 1956. The fourth and final Labubu of Osaka also Eerde Billie Jean King, but with a turn – it had her characteristic large glasses on. Althea Glitterson Labubbu from Osaka, left, and another Labubu that represents Billie Jean King. (Image Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press, Naomi Osaka/Instagram) What is the next step for Osaka? On 3 September, Osaka will play in the US Open and competes in the semi -final against Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic. Only time will learn whether the Labubus Osaka will continue to bring good luck. Do you have more questions? Do you want to tell us how we are doing? Use the “Send Feedback” link below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ With files from the Associated Press, Reuters

