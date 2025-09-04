



Mount Pleasant, Mich. The promotional schedule 2025 Central Michigan Field Hockey is here! The promotional schedule 2025 Central Michigan Field Hockey is here! During the season, Mini CMU Field Hockey Ball throws after CMU goals, along with a T-shirt between the third and fourth quarter. While the stocks last, 2025 cmu field hockey posters will be available at Fan Central. All events and offers can be changed. Home -opener vs. Mercyhurst (September 5) The first Home CMU Athletic event of the school year will contain free pizza for CMU students (as long as the stock last) and a CMU can Koozie -Weggeefactie. Pregame setup contains yard games and a bouncing house. Students are encouraged to bring blankets due to limited Bleacher chairs. Dog Day vs. Mercyhurst (September 7) Join the team to bring out your four -legged friends to close the weekend against Mercyhurst! Dog bones are available at the Central Setup fan. International Student Dayvs. James Madison (September 19) The chippewas fall the day after the home opener of CMU Football and open Mac Play against the Dukes. CMU Field Hockey has one of the internationally various grilles of CMU with six international student athletes. Flags that each of the international athletes of JMU and CMU celebrate are displayed along Cristy Freese Field. During the break there will be a recognition of international CMU students who recognize their contributions to Central Michigan. Senior celebration vs.ohio (28 September) The Chippewas will celebrate the careers of seniors Amelia Lane ” Rosa Ruiz Hellin ” Shannon Dwyer ” Mallory Camryn and transfer Ashley Cogger In a recognition ceremony after the game. Pre-game giveaways include chestnut and gold pompoms and chippewas field hockey t-shirts, as long as the stocks last. Staff and faculty rating / white from vs. Appalachian State (October 10) Wear white as a chippewa field hockey athletes each recognize a CMU staff or faculty member of their choice during a pre-game ceremony. Staff and Faculty receive a 2025 CMU Field Hockey Staff & Faculty Appreciation button and a handwritten note of their players. White pompoms are given away at Fan Central. TBA Awareness Game vs. Kent State (October 19)

