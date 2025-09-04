Sports
View the Robothond nail a triple backflip
Many dog owners warmly remember the first time that their hairy friend has finally nailed a new trick that we were working on for weeks. Countless treats with bacon flavored and high words of encouragement are all offered in the service of achieving a passable roll-over or shaking. It appears that the engineers of Boston Dynamics go through a similarly meticulous reward process with their four -time robot, spot. The coveted trick in this case: a smooth, uninterrupted triple Backflip. Good boy?
Although nailing a triple backflip is unmistakably cool, the acrobatic performance will also help to continue to see more balanced and more agile during work. Credit: Boston Dynamics
A video of the performance (above), which is shared by the company at the end of last week, shows an orange -coated place on its two front legs, lifts itself backwards in the air, flip and land on hands and feet. Without pause, the Robo dog repeats the same acrobatics twice more. When it finally comes to a stop, Spot bends somewhat and extends from the left leg, as if he with a touch of braggadocious bravoure. In the video, several of the robots of the trick cheers can be heard in excitement.
At the moment, readers are probably familiar with Boston Dynamics notorious robot videos. They often show the machines that dance, jumping” heavy objectsAnd otherwise super human (or super dog) Performance that fades the border between impressive and disturbing. Usually this acrobatics serve as a striking hook to attract viewers before they explain more practical, Real-World use Casesa Point Boston Dynamics Robotics Engineer Arun Kumar in the video.
It is clear that doing a backflip is not something that our customers need, Kumar said. They may want it for fun.
But there are some good reasons for engineers to push the place to the limit. The four -legged friends are currently being deployed on car manufacturers and in Dangerous industrial areas All over the world. In those environments it is not from the question that the robot can slide, can be beaten out of balance or encounter and surround an obstacle. In those cases it is crucial for the robot to be able to help itself. Spot also often carries heavy loads (the camera attachment it uses to see can Weigh almost 20 pounds) So getting up again is not always as easy as it sounds.
The four -fold robot from Boston Dynamic, Spot, came on the market for the first time in 2020. Today it can be purchased for a cool $ 75,000. Credit: Boston Dynamics
Kumar says that that kind of scenarios have partially inspired the idea of the triple backflip. Engineers can control each individual engine in stain legs, which work a lot as joints in organic beings. He and his colleagues have performed tests with the goal of exercising[ing] As much power as the engines can handle as possible.
It looks a lot like training a dog
Getting it on a practical level to nail a triple backflip actually shares some similarities with training a real dog. Spots software, such as that of many advanced robots, gets new skills Learning reinforcement. In computer science, the robots that underlie Software -Brainis to repeatedly try a desired goal and get a reward when it succeeds. The reward of the robots (a simple script of code, in this case) is analogous to a Labrador that gets a handful of goldfish when it hardly succeeds in planting his ass on the ground.
It looks a lot like training a dog, Kumar said about learning stain reinforcement.
But success in a computer simulation does not immediately translate into a triple backflip or another desired result, in the real world. As soon as something works in Sim [simulation] Well, implement it in hardware and it never works the first time, Kumar added. It will fail in one way or another.
Just like training a dog, the solution for that mismatch is to try it, try it and try it again. In this case, engineers have access to all places -camera data that help them determine exactly what a malfunction has caused. They can then use that data to debug the software, apply a solution and re -perform the test until the physical robot is doing well. Eventually you end with a triple backflip.
Initially, says Kumar, engineers from Boston Dynamics could certainly even complete a single backflip. Now, he says, it is possible that the four -legged times can continue to turn more without stopping, given the right encouragement, of course.
