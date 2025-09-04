Sports
Young people from England and Wales compete with National Street Cricket Finals
Fourteen days ago, Chance to Shine held their National Street Cricket Finals and welcomed more than 54 teams from 25 regions of England and Wales to participate in an exciting competition.
During the three days our girls, young adults and youth categories fought out to become national champions at the University of Nottinghams David Ross Sports Village, after their place earned by a series of regional rounds.
The finals were the largest so far and had more than 400 young people the opportunity to perform friendly competition, while they also learn important life skills, including teamwork, communication and resilience. All players were members of Chance to Shine Street Clubs, which offer free, weekly crickets sessions in under-assisted communities.
The street format only 20 balls per innovations and six players one side is inspired by games that are played in streets and parks worldwide. It is designed to be accessible, informal and exciting and to break down barriers for the game.
It was a great attempt by all the street cricketers involved, and special congratulations goes to Leamertons U13 and Blackburns U16 Girls, Slough U12S and Bucks U16S youth, next to the young adult winners, Berkshire.
Last year we lost in the final, So to come back and win it feels great, says Humza, who was part of Berkshires winning side. Street Cricket ensures that people do positive things. It gives you an option to go out, play, enjoy and express yourself.
This was a feeling reflected by Anvai, 13 years old, who won U13 Girls Player of the tournament with Leamerton. It feels great. It is just a lot of fun to win and feel that it is a great team effort. We gave it everything and I think it has paid off.
The appearances of two international cricketers, Tara Norris and Shoaib Bashir, made the week that extra bit special.
Tara, a former opportunity to shine participant, plays internationally for the US and for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. She was a great inspiration for the girls, while she spoke to staring during a Q&A session through her rise, before she ran a bowling master class for Derby Street Club.
I think it's really powerful, says Tara. As the game and the sport get bigger, there will be so many more options for girls and many role models that come through.
I was super quiet and afraid to use my voice as a child, but near Cricket helped me to flourish and build my resilience. I loved being with my friends, the community was huge for me.
Aisha, 15 years old, was one of the girls who were clearly inspired by Tara. It was really great. I would love it if, like Tara Norris, I could have a chance in the future to make the event shine and say that I once played with Chance to Shine. “
And Shoaib, who was there to see Slough, a team from his Home County Berkshire, won through a dramatic super, was completely behind the benefits of Street Cricket.
In the dressing room of England there is a real family feeling, such as the teams here today, Shoaib explains. They play with their friends, build relationships with them and you never know where they can go.
I know what it means for these children because I was one of them. This is not only cricket, it's a community.
